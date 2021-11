The Austin Spurs have only played two games so far, but suffice it to say San Antonio rookie Josh Primo is already making a name for himself up the IH-35 corridor. After putting up 14 points and 6 assists in a 127-117 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers last week, the 12th overall pick broke out to lead his team to a 112-110 victory over the Ciudad de Mexico Capitanes on Sunday with 28 points on 5-8 three-point shooting — 21 of which came in the second half after a poor showing in the first — and 3 assists.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO