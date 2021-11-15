ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

EMA Panel Backs Uplizna for Neuromyelitis Optica

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of the immunosuppressant inebilizumab (Uplizna, Viela Bio) for adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are anti-aquaporin 4 immunoglobulin G (AQP4-IgG) seropositive. NMOSD is a rare, severely disabling, complement-mediated...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers study the link between vitamin D and inflammation

Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant professor in the...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

EMA Backs Approval Of Novo Nordisk's Ozempic 2mg Dose For Diabetes

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending a label extension for Novo Nordisk A/S's (NYSE: NVO) Ozempic's new dose of 2.0 mg. Ozempic (semaglutide) is currently approved in the EU in 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg doses for...
HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID-19: Two New Treatments Approved by EMA

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved two new treatments for COVID-19 - Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab) and Regkirona (regdanvimab). Ronapreve and Regkirona are the first monoclonal antibody medicines to receive a positive opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and join the list of COVID-19 products that have received a positive opinion since Veklury (remdesivir) was recommended for authorisation in June 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#Inebilizumab#Ema Panel Backs#Chmp#Nmosd#Epar#European Union#The European Commission#Medscape Neurology
Medscape News

Stone Removing Efficiency and Safety Comparison Between Single Use Ureteroscope and Reusable Ureteroscope

Background: Urologists are gradually beginning to use single-use ureteroscopes (sufURSs), despite a lack of high-level evidence as to their efficacy and safety. This systematic review was registered on PROSPERO (no. CRD42020181808). Methods: The PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library databases were searched for studies published before October 1,...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Life-Threatening Glucose Swings Common in Patients on Dialysis

Severe hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic crises that require urgent care are alarmingly common in patients with diabetes and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) who are on dialysis and greatly exceed reports in nondialysis patients with chronic kidney disease, a new nationwide retrospective study shows. "These are high-risk, potentially life-threatening episodes — patients...
ATLANTA, GA
Medscape News

Ticagrelor Reversal Agent Achieves Quick Hemostasis: REVERSE-IT

The experimental monoclonal antibody bentracimab, which reverses the antiplatelet effects of ticagrelor, appears to be heading toward regulatory approval, on the basis of an interim analysis of the phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial. "Rates of effective hemostasis were adjudicated as good or excellent in more than 90% of cases with no...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Supervised Obesity Reduction Trial for AF Ablation Patients

Nele Gessler; Stephan Willems; Daniel Steven; Jens Aberle; Ruken Oezge Akbulak; Nils Gosau; Boris A. Hoffmann; Christian Meyer; Arian Sultan; Roland Tilz; Julia Vogler; PeterWohlmuth; Susanne Scholz; Melanie A. Gunawardene; Christian Eickholt; Jakob Lüker. Abstract and Introduction. Aims: Weight management seems to be beneficial for obese atrial fibrillation (AF) patients;...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Medscape News

Cellphones Help MDs Monitor Surgical Patients for Infections

The crystalline clarity with which smartphones can now capture images has been put to another innovative use: monitoring patients who've undergone emergency abdominal surgery for surgical-site infections (SSIs) and allowing physicians to diagnose them earlier in the postoperative period before they morph into a much bigger problem. "Since the COVID-19...
ELECTRONICS
Medscape News

Erenumab Bests Topiramate in First Head-to-Head Migraine Trial

Erenumab, a calcitonin-gene related peptide receptor (CGRP) inhibitor, is more tolerable and effective than topiramate for treating patients with migraine, according to data from almost 800 patients in the first head-to-head trial of its kind. The findings suggest that erenumab may help overcome longstanding issues with migraine medication adherence, and...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Improved Test Using Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Promising for Kidney Graft Rejection

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A new test that combines both the fraction and quantity of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA), with the previously validated percent dd-cfDNA, is more sensitive in detecting active kidney-allograft rejection, compared to an older version of the test that used dd-cfDNA fraction alone. The new Prospera...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Healthcare Disparities in Migraine Put 'Undue' Disease Burden on Patients

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hope L. O'Brien, MD, MBA: Welcome, and thank you for joining us for this discussion on the impact of healthcare disparities on migraine. My name is Hope O'Brien and I'm a neurologist who specializes in headache medicine. I'm also adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and medical director at Headache Center of Hope, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. I'm here with my friend and colleague, Dr Charleston, to whom I'll turn this over to make his introduction.
abc10.com

No, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill treatment is not a vaccine replacement

Pfizer on Nov. 5 announced that results from a clinical trial found its COVID-19 pill treatment was effective at reducing coronavirus-related hospitalizations and death. The announcement prompted questions on Twitter (like this one retweeted more than 1,000 times and this one retweeted nearly 200 times) suggesting the pill could replace the COVID-19 vaccine. VERIFY viewer Jason also asked if the pill works within the body the same as Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mix929.com

Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug gets negative vote from EMA panel

(Reuters) -Biogen Inc said on Wednesday a European Medicines Agency panel has voted against the marketing application for its Alzheimer’s disease drug, sending shares of the drugmaker down 3%. The panel, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, will adopt a final opinion at a December meeting, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
froggyweb.com

Israel pandemic advisory panel backs COVID vaccine for young children

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s pandemic advisory board on Wednesday backed administering Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to children age 5-11, health officials said, as a fourth wave of infections subsides nationwide. The Health Ministry is widely expected to accept the panel’s recommendation and begin rolling out the shots this month.
WORLD
Medscape News

Ambient Air Pollution and Posttransplant Outcomes Among Kidney Transplant Recipients

Yijing Feng; Miranda R. Jones; JiYoon B. Ahn; Jacqueline M. Garonzik-Wang; Dorry L. Segev; Mara McAdams-DeMarco. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(10):3333-3345. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5), a common form of air pollution which can induce systemic inflammatory response, is a risk factor for adverse health outcomes. Kidney transplant (KT) recipients are likely vulnerable to PM2.5 due to comorbidity and chronic immunosuppression. We sought to quantify the association between PM2.5 and post-KT outcomes. For adult KT recipients (1/1/2010–12/31/2016) in the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, we estimated annual zip-code level PM2.5 concentrations at the time of KT using NASA's SEDAC Global PM2.5 Grids. We determined the associations between PM2.5 and delayed graft function (DGF) and 1-year acute rejection using logistic regression and death-censored graft failure (DCGF) and mortality using Cox proportional hazard models. All models were adjusted for sociodemographics, recipient, transplant, and ZIP code level confounders. Among 87 233 KT recipients, PM2.5 was associated with increased odds of DGF (OR = 1.59; 95% CI: 1.48–1.71) and 1-year acute rejection (OR = 1.31; 95% CI: 1.17–1.46) and increased risk of all-cause mortality (HR = 1.15; 95% CI: 1.07–1.23) but not DCGF (HR = 1.05; 95% CI: 0.97–1.51). In conclusion, PM2.5 was associated with higher odds of DGF and 1-year acute rejection and elevated risk of mortality among KT recipients. Our study highlights the importance of considering environmental exposure as risk factors for post-KT outcomes.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccines: Lower Serologic Response Among IBD, Rheumatic Diseases

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), such as inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatic conditions, have a reduced serologic response to a 2-dose vaccination regimen with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to the findings of a meta-analysis. "These...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy