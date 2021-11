Behind Alex Padilla's first career start at quarterback, the Hawkeyes took care of Minnesota inside of Kinnick Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Iowa only had the ball for 20 minutes, but they didn't allow a sack and the defense came up big when they needed to. Defensive end Joe Evans came up with a game-securing sack as the clock struck zeroes. The Hawkeyes have won the Floyd of Rosedale seven straight times and haven't been beaten in Iowa City since 1999.

