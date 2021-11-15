ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Oprah and Lizzo Belt Out The Lyrics To Adele’s ‘Hello’ At Her ‘One Night Only’ Concert

By Shannon Dawson
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptXdx_0cxd6CXk00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3bfR_0cxd6CXk00

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


Fans were absolutely living for this iconic moment between Lizzo and Oprah at Adele’s One Night Only Concert, which aired on Nov. 14.

The famous talk show host posted a video of herself from the event singing lyrics to the famous Brit’s classic song “Hello” alongside the “Truth Hurts” crooner. Take a look at the fun moment below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Adele’s concert was a part of her One Night Only special that aired on CBS over the weekend. The primetime event, which was hosted by Winfrey, featured incredible performances from Adele singing some of her chart-topping hits along with new material from her forthcoming album “30.” The superstar also sat down with Winfrey to share a few candidate details about her life after divorce, her dramatic weight loss journey, and how she manages to raise her son amid her busy schedule. At one point the singer revealed to the OWN founder that her song “Hold On” was primarily about her tumultuous divorce case and how she struggled to maintain her life throughout the ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GzFaq_0cxd6CXk00

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


“My friends always would say hold on when I would feel like the lyrics in the verse, but it was just exhausting trying to keep going with it,” the Grammy-award-winner explained about the song’s emotional backstory. “It’s a process. The process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mom,” she continued. “The process of arriving for yourself every single day… and still running a home, running a business. So many people know what I’m talking about it and I feel like that as well.. and I felt like not doing it anymore. My feet hurt walking through all of that concrete.”

You can watch the full interview with Adele and Oprah here.

DON’T MISS…

9 Dramatic Celebrity Weight Loss Transformations

Beyoncé And Adele’s Public Adoration For Each Other Continues

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Akbar V Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
CELEBRITIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Here’s your first look at Adele’s chat with Oprah Winfrey for her ‘One Night Only’ TV special

Adele’s TV special One Night Only airs Sunday night, but we’ve got the first look at it now. In addition to preview clips of Adele belting out “Rolling in the Deep” and “Skyfall” on a gorgeous stage at LA’s Griffith Observatory, CBS has also released a clip of the singer’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, which gives serious flashbacks to Oprah’s chat with Prince Harry and Megan Markle earlier this year.
MUSIC
energy941.com

Adele Promises Oprah Winfrey ‘Filthy Jokes’ In One Night Only Trailer

The trailer for Adele’s “One Night Only” has been released and Adele is promising plenty of “filthy jokes.”. The special Griffith Observatory performance will give fans new and old Adele music ahead of the release of her “30” album. Adele will also sit down with Oprah for an exclusive interview...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Missed Adele: One Night Only and Oprah interview? You can still watch now

Due to the pandemic, not all music fans are comfortable heading to a live concert. But they can come close without even leaving home. A two-hour concert special starring Grammy-winning singer Adele aired Sunday on CBS and its streaming service Paramount Plus. The special, titled Adele: One Night Only, includes an exclusive interview featuring Adele chatting with Oprah Winfrey. And if you missed it on Sunday, you can still watch the entire show -- if you have Paramount Plus, that is.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Adele
Person
Lizzo
Action News Jax

WATCH: Adele helps fan propose to girlfriend at ‘One Night Only’ concert

LOS ANGELES — Adele may have been center stage at her “One Night Only” concert, but one fan stole the spotlight with a surprise marriage proposal. According to CNN and Rolling Stone, the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter helped a man, identified only as Quentin, pop the question to his girlfriend, Ashley, last month at Adele’s highly anticipated concert at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

Adele One Night Only

The singer performs her first new material in six years, and opens up to Oprah Winfey. Who says all the big stars have gone to streaming or premium cable? CBS proudly presents Adele, previewing her long-awaited new album and belting classics including the Oscar-winning “Skyfall” from the scenic Griffith Observatory in L.A. during a two-hour concert special. Included in the event is an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the superstar opens up about her career, divorce, motherhood, weight loss and more. Hey, if Oprah is good enough for Harry and Meghan, why not music royalty?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Hip Hop Atlanta#Cbs#Lizzo Belt Out The Lyrics#Brit#Cbs Photo Archive Getty
digg.com

Oprah Winfrey Pretended To Know The Lyrics To Adele's 'Hello' And It Might Be The Most Relatable Thing She's Ever Done

We've all been there. Your friends join in unison to a song at a party and you have no idea how it actually goes. Oprah Winfrey shared a video of her mouthing the lyrics to Adele's "Hello" during a concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles — but she got tripped up on the chorus. But ever the consummate professional, the show must go on and the legendary talk show host put a good face on faking the words.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University grad gets engaged during Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ TV concert

A Syracuse University alumnus just pulled off an unforgettable surprise proposal with help from one of the world’s biggest music superstars. Quentin Brunson, who graduated from SU in 2013, proposed to his girlfriend of seven years, Ashleigh Mann, during the “Adele One Night Only” TV concert on Sunday night. Adele told the star-studded audience that Brunson planned a surprise that Mann thought was to celebrate her landing her first big catering job.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Independent

Adele One Night Only: The 5 biggest revelations from singer’s Oprah Winfrey interview

Divorce, body image, parenthood – these were just some of the topics Adele opened up about in her candid, wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey.The conversation between the singer and the US talk show host aired as part of a two-hour special on Sunday 14 November on CBS in America.Here are the biggest revelations from the special…Body imageAdele opened up about her recent weight loss, saying that she initially started exercising more because she noticed it helped her manage her anxiety. She said she liked having her workout sessions on her schedule, and that she didn’t set out to lose...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Adele Performs 'Hold On' in 'One Night Only' Concert Special Preview: Watch

Adele: One Night Only is only one night away, and Adele is sharing a sneak peek of the concert special with fans. In a clip posted on Adele's social media accounts on Saturday (Nov. 13), only a day away from One Night Only's premiere, the singer previewed a powerful performance of "Hold On," the swelling ballad that was first heard earlier this week. "Hold On" is on the track list of her upcoming album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Adele Spills It All to Oprah in Crystal-Embellished Pantsuit & Louboutin Pumps for ‘Adele: One Night Only’

On Sunday night, Adele and Oprah Winfrey got together for the CBS television special “Adele: One Night Only.” In anticipation of Adele’s fourth album, “30,” which will be released on Friday, the English singer was honest about how her life has changed since her last critically-acclaimed album “25” dropped in 2015. The powerful duo met for the first time during the broadcast at Adele’s LA home, and later sat down to discuss everything Adele-related, from her recent and highly-reported weight loss, to the disappointment of her divorce along with the inside scope on her new relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. For the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

What is Shaunie O'Neal and fiancé Keion Henderson's age difference?

Basketball Wives alum Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson have announced they are engaged. Henderson popped the question last week with the couple announcing the news exclusively with PEOPLE yesterday (16 November). As news of their engagement is shared online, some are curious to know reality star Shaunie O’Neal’s fiancé...
CELEBRITIES
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

148
Followers
448
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy