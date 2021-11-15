Scam calls imitating search and rescue number in Colorado, public warned

Photo credit: Tero Vesalainen. File photo. (iStock)

The El Paso County Search and Rescue team (EPCSAR) took to Facebook on Sunday to warn the public of a series of scam phone calls 'spoofing' the team's caller ID.

EPCSAR does not want to discourage the public from answering calls from their organization, especially in life threatening situations, but they want to make sure that the public is aware of the scam calls taking place.

Earlier this year, Lake County Search and Rescue was unable to locate a lost hiker who had been ignoring their calls because they did not recognize the number.

Eventually the hiker was able to make it back to their car, but had no idea that search and rescue was even looking for them.

EPCSAR will not make calls asking for money or any other kind of solicitation, the team said.

"If you do happen to get a call from people pretending to be us, please send us a message so we can report those numbers to the proper authorities," the post read.