ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Scam calls imitating search and rescue number in Colorado, public warned

By Tamera Twitty tamera.twitty@outtherecolorado
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5cZH_0cxd602H00
Photo credit: Tero Vesalainen. File photo. (iStock)

The El Paso County Search and Rescue team (EPCSAR) took to Facebook on Sunday to warn the public of a series of scam phone calls 'spoofing' the team's caller ID.

EPCSAR does not want to discourage the public from answering calls from their organization, especially in life threatening situations, but they want to make sure that the public is aware of the scam calls taking place.

Earlier this year, Lake County Search and Rescue was unable to locate a lost hiker who had been ignoring their calls because they did not recognize the number.

Eventually the hiker was able to make it back to their car, but had no idea that search and rescue was even looking for them.

EPCSAR will not make calls asking for money or any other kind of solicitation, the team said.

"If you do happen to get a call from people pretending to be us, please send us a message so we can report those numbers to the proper authorities," the post read.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

One dead in fight against wildfire in Colorado

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a single-engine air tanker crashed south of Estes Park last night at about 6:37 PM. killing the pilot, who was the only occupant aboard. Resources were immediately deployed to find the downed plane, with crews locating the aircraft on the south end of...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
OutThere Colorado

Colorado geographic naming board delays decision for a second time on Union Reservoir

What started as an administrative proposal to officially change the name of a body of water in Weld County enters its second month of discussion with the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board — with no resolution in sight. One of the issues is whether "Union" is, as one person suggested, tied to efforts by some residents of Weld County to secede from Colorado and that the word has ties to the Confederacy. ...
WELD COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fire torches multiple vehicles at Fountain RV center

A fire torched four RVs and a forklift and was encroaching on a building before firefighters could get the upper hand Thursday morning. The fire started as a single-vehicle at the Windish RV Center in Fountain and rapidly spread, the city fire chief told 11 News. Early on, the fire created a sizeable smoke plume that could be seen from several miles away, including 11 News’ camera on Cheyenne Mountain:
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team
OutThere Colorado

[IMAGES] Social media captures the scene as fire rages near Estes Park, Colorado

A new wildfire has sparked near Estes Park, Colorado, reported at 20 acres around 7 AM, with that size reported at 75 acres before 10 AM. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued and official updates can be found here. Below, find videos and images posted of the blaze around the web. Note that all conditions are subject to rapid change with strong winds present in the area. Here's a look...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
OutThere Colorado

"Migration has started": Where to see bald eagles returning to Colorado in big numbers

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the annual bald eagle migration back to Colorado has begun. Each year, from November to March, migratory bald eagles return to Colorado in big numbers from the north, with more than 1,000 expected to pass through the state this winter. Barr Lake State Park reports that 35 birds were spotted by volunteers on Wednesday, with more eagles expected to pour into the state in days and weeks to come.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

More dinosaur tracks uncovered in renowned Colorado site

The Colorado rock floor known for keeping North America's longest stretch of dinosaur tracks just got longer. The U.S. Forest Service recently reported crews cleaning 6 inches of mud and debris from flooding in Picket Wire Canyonlands, the rugged expanse along the southeast plains. In that process with shovels and excavators, more footprints were uncovered, said Bruce Schumacher, a Forest Service paleontologist.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Health officials urge Polis to implement statewide mask mandate, vaccine passport policy in Colorado

A partnership of several Metro Denver-area public health directors is urging Governor Polis to issue a statewide indoor mask mandate for all Coloradans older than two-years-old and to require vaccine passports to be used in 'high-risk' indoor spaces. "Implementing these mitigation strategies is urgently needed, in conjunction with expansion of...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
384
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy