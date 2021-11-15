ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SoMd Weather for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
Sunny, with a high near 54. West wind around 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind around 6 mph.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

