You’ll Never Forget A Visit To Sunflower Farm, A One-Of-A-Kind Farm Filled With Baby Goats In Maine

If the romantic, farm-chic aesthetic originated anywhere, it may have been Sunflower Farm in Cumberland, Maine. This charming creamery and goat farm soothes the soul with every step through the beautiful property.

On site you'll find spacious fields, beautiful barns, and the most lovable herd of goats in Maine.

This herd is specifically Nigerian Dwarf Goats, a miniature dairy goat native to West Africa. Their small stature means they are lower maintenance than regular goats, and extremely friendly to humans.

Visitors can participate in Farm Educational Workshops learning about the animals on the property, the ebb and flow of farm life, and how the natural food-making process works.

In addition to noshing on delectable homemade cheese and visiting with Stella, Cinnamon, and the other goats, visitors can participate in goat yoga May-October. What could be more relaxing than stretching it out with the cutest furry friends?

What's perhaps most endearing about Sunflower Farm is how connected the farmers are to the goats. The animals on the property are beloved members of this family, and together they create a beautiful, sustainable life for themselves.

On the Sunflower website the owners say, "We find great joy in sharing our lovely goats with visitors so that when they eat our chèvre or feta or yogurt or caramels, they taste even better because they are remembering a sunny summer day in the field with our herd. Hopefully you can taste the love."

That love is the sweetest flavor of all. Curious to learn more? Be sure to check out Sunflower Farm Creamery online.

Address: Sunflower Farm Creamery, 12 Harmon Way, Cumberland, ME 04021, USA