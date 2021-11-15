ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Hanging Lake Gets Hefty Donation From Glenwood Springs In Restoration Effort

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) Hanging Lake is getting some extra help in its recovery after this summer’s mudslides damaged the popular tourist destination. The City of Glenwood Springs is donating $50,000 to help restore the area to its pristine condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJoaW_0cxd5jVo00

(credit: CBS)

First, the trail was ravaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire that burned in Glenwood Canyon in 2020. Then, flash flooding on the burn scar caused massive damage in the canyon, including millions of dollars of devastation on Interstate 70 this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSlaj_0cxd5jVo00

(credit: CBS)

In August, aerial video of the popular Colorado stop showed the once-turquoise lake possessing a dark brown color . A few weeks later, the lake had returned to its blue color.

Hanging Lake Trail is closed to visitor until further notice and may not fully reopen until 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNcts_0cxd5jVo00

(credit: CBS)

The money will be given to the National Forest Foundation to help rebuild the trail system and restore the area.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Denver

Firefighters Make Progress On Kruger Rock Fire With 60% Containment

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters made progress on the Kruger Rock Fire with 60% containment and 146 acres burned. Fire activity was minimal on Thursday. (credit: CBS) There are still some small pockets of moderate smoke as heavy fuels continue to burn. The Red Flag Warning was in effect on Thursday but only minimally affected the fire. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 5 a.m. Friday. Aircraft operations weren’t used in suppression efforts on Thursday but if conditions improve, air support may join the firefight on Friday. Firefighters will patrol the area and monitor the fire throughout the night. (credit: CBS) Colorado officials believe strong winds knocked down power lines on Tuesday morning, causing the wildfire at daybreak. High winds throughout the day made it impossible for helicopters or planes to make slurry or water drops on the fire, but a small plane that was believed to be monitoring the fire on Tuesday evening crashed, killing the pilot, who was identified by the aviation company as Marc Thor Olson. LINK: Larimer County Kruger Rock Fire Info Website
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Glenwood Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Honor Guard receive donation from Ozark Spring Chapter D.A.R.

WEST PLAINS, MO: The West Plains Honor Guard Veterans received a $400.00 donation from the Ozark Spring Chapter Daughters of American Revolution (OSCNSDAR). The donation supports the West Plains Honor Guard who attend Veteran’s funerals all around the country as well as attending events that support our veterans such as, Memorial Day ceremonies, the Veterans Day parade, and numerous other community projects. The Honor Guard Veterans are all volunteers who receive no funding and are supported solely by donations. The West Plains Honor Guard were selected as part of this year’s Chapter Regent, Cindy McKee-Pirch’s Project that supports and promotes Veterans, Historical Preservation, and Children and Education (Literacy).
WEST PLAINS, MO
CBS Denver

Fire Crews Get 40% Containment On Kruger Rock Fire, Winds Replaced By Cold Temps

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Kruger Rock Fire is now 40% contained and Highway 36 is back open. The wildfire has burned 145 acres in steep terrain in the Estes Park area. (credit: CBS) Colorado officials believe strong winds knocked down power lines on Tuesday morning, causing the wildfire at daybreak. High winds throughout the day made it impossible for helicopters or planes to make slurry or water drops on the fire, but a small plane that was believed to be monitoring the fire on Tuesday evening crashed, killing the pilot, who was identified by the aviation company as Marc Thor...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

More Proof That Dinosaurs Roamed Colorado Millions Of Years Ago

LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4)– Ancient history has been uncovered in Colorado that proves dinosaurs roamed here millions of years ago. Researchers found a continuation of dinosaur steps just south of La Junta. (credit: Forest Service) Picket Wire Trail is North America’s longest known stretch of dinosaur tracks. The Forest Service said it is longer than they expected. (credit: Forest Service) Last week, they uncovered more tracks that look like big craters in the ground. They were hidden under six inches of mud and debris from a flood earlier this year. (credit: Forest Service)
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Royal Arch Trail Reopens To Hikers After Significant Maintenance, Reconstruction Work

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Royal Arch Trail is once again open for hikers. The City of Boulder reopened the popular open space trail after significant maintenance and reconstruction work. Royal Arch Trail (credit: City of Boulder) The popular trail at Chautauqua Park has experienced heavy erosion over the years. It was closed in April. The City of Boulder has reopened the Royal Arch Trail after completing significant maintenance and reconstruction work along the popular open space trail. Learn about Royal Arch and other #Boulder trails and trailheads: https://t.co/S1Oap4gtCT pic.twitter.com/wD5SI59ZU6 — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) November 15, 2021 Officials with the city’s Open Space & Mountain Parks completed many projects, including installing an 18-foot bridge to help hikers pass through the area safely. In May, the city planned to build a new staircase to the route. LINK: Royal Arch Trail
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanging Lake#Glenwood Canyon#Mudslides
CBS Denver

NextCycle Colorado Aims To Boost Local Businesses, Help Divert Materials From Landfills

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is launching another year of NextCycle Colorado, it’s third in a row. The program is designed to boost remanufacturing solutions for recycled or recovered content in the state. Remanufacturing involves taking a used commodity and turning it into new or better-than-new condition. The commitment to NextCycle Colorado is designed to help the state reach its 45% statewide landfill diversion rate by the year 2036. (credit: CBS) According to the CDPHE, “Businesses accepted into the program are provided individualized technical support and mentorship by Resource Recycling Systems to refine their ideas and develop investable...
ENVIRONMENT
KCBY

Crews cut brush, burn debris 'to maintain this special habitat' on Oregon Coast

GOLD BEACH, Ore. - Crews cut brush and burned the debris on a point perched above the Pacific Ocean last month in an effort to help native plants grow. "Rare flowers and other small native plants are preserved in a remnant salt spray meadow at Crook Point, part of Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge," according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service. "To maintain this special habitat we must regularly cut trees and shrubs that would dominate the meadow and shade out rare native plants."
GOLD BEACH, OR
KTLO

Fire forces evacuations in popular Colorado ski resort town

(LARIMER COUNTY, Colo.) — A small fire has sparked mandatory evacuations in a popular Colorado ski resort town as wind gusts threaten to fan the flames. The Kruger Fire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Larimer County, just outside Estes Park, a mountain town with about 6,000 residents, fire officials said. The fire had reached 20 acres before 9 a.m., according to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

VIDEO: Dozens Of Elk Run From Wildfire In Estes Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A herd of elk was seen in Colorado running from the wildfire that broke out in Estes Park Tuesday morning. Eric Harrington shared the video on Twitter near the Kruger Rock Fire. Seeing a herd of Elk running from the smoke/fire here in Estes Park at Mary’s Lake. pic.twitter.com/h77xaQRXoy — Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021 Harrington said he captured the video from the Mary’s Lake area of the tourist town at the gateway of Rocky Mountain National Park. “The vast majority of wildlife is able to easily move out of the fire’s path to safety — for the...
ESTES PARK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire closes popular open space in Colorado

A popular open space in the area of Estes Park, Colorado has been "closed until further notice" due to a new wildfire that sparked in the area on Tuesday morning. Currently at about 75 acres, the Kruger Rock Fire has closed the 1,362-acre Hermit Park Open Space, located southeast of downtown Estes Park. It hasn't been announced if the fire is located near Hermit Park Open Space or if the fire is burning in Hermit Park Open Space territory. While this blaze is still young and updated mapping is in the process of being released, mapping of where Hermit Park Open Space is located shows that trails to Kruger Rock originate in the open space. The mapping also appears to show that the actual Kruger Rock landmark is located outside of the space.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘Immediate And Imminent Danger’: 130+Acre Kruger Rock Fire Threatens Homes In Larimer County And Estes Park

UPDATE: Fire Crews Get 15% Containment On Kruger Rock Fire, Winds Replaced By Cold Temps ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to a wildfire called the Kruger Rock Fire in Estes Park Tuesday morning, and the firefight continued in the afternoon as the fire pushed east towards Highway 36 in high winds. It was estimated at 133 acres in size and is 15% contained as of 6:30 p.m. An issue with power lines sparked the blaze. (credit: Cameron Moran) Mandatory evacuations were initially ordered for homes and businesses in Hermit Park (around Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road, just west of...
ESTES PARK, CO
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse River Marsh restoration effort reaching one-year milestone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The restoration of the La Crosse River Marsh is reaching a milestone. The City’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department launched the multi-year project to address hydrology, habitat and recreational infrastructure of the marsh. Wednesday, members of the effort will talk about what has been done, what needs to be done and why the work matters...
CBS Denver

Estes Park Residents & Visitors Watch Kruger Rock Fire With Worrisome Gazes

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – As night fell, flames lit up the area around Kruger Rock in Estes Park on Tuesday. Winds fanned both the flames at the Kruger Rock Fire and fears of those living nearby. The fire has so far burned about 130 acres and is 15% contained. “My wife went outside and she saw the mountain lit up like it had Christmas lights on it, and she said ‘I wont be able to sleep tonight,’” Estes Park resident Rick Sullivan said. (credit: CBS) He and his wife made the decision to leave their home Tuesday night, evacuating to the nearby YMCA...
ESTES PARK, CO
seattlebikeblog.com

Green Lake bikeway would help restore the original Olmsted park plan

“The Aurora Avenue extension, if authorized by the voters, must be paid for not in money alone, but in the blood of the children who are entitled, first to safe passage to their schools and second, to safety in their parks—a thing which this speedway would absolutely deny.” — Front page editorial in The Seattle Times, November 2, 1930.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Denver

Grand Lake Family Grateful For ‘Angels’ Who Are Helping Them Rebuild

GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – While many who lost homes to the East Troublesome Fire fight with insurance companies and struggle to rebuild, the community has come together to help as many owners as possible. One family says without that outreach, they wouldn’t be where they are today. “We can’t believe how far we’ve come in a year,” said Barbara King. King’s cabin had been in her family for generations when it was destroyed by the East Troublesome fire. The landscape around the property is a sign of the sheer force of what’s now the fastest moving wildfire in U.S. history. (credit: CBS) “The winds...
GRAND LAKE, CO
CBS Denver

‘Darth Blader’ And ‘Super Scooper’ Among Winning Boulder Snowplow Names

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder has announced its 10 winning names for snowplows as part of the city’s first snowplow naming contest.(credit: Boulder) Magnets with these names will be added to the plows: Snowy Snow Gobbler Mighty One Happy Tracks Super Scooper Frosting Plowzer Plower Power Darth Blader Ice Blade The contest was open to Boulder K-5 students. More than 200 entries were submitted.(credit: Boulder) The winners will have a chance to take a photo with the snowplow they named.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy