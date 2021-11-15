Hanging Lake Gets Hefty Donation From Glenwood Springs In Restoration Effort

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Hanging Lake is getting some extra help in its recovery after this summer’s mudslides damaged the popular tourist destination. The City of Glenwood Springs is donating $50,000 to help restore the area to its pristine condition.

First, the trail was ravaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire that burned in Glenwood Canyon in 2020. Then, flash flooding on the burn scar caused massive damage in the canyon, including millions of dollars of devastation on Interstate 70 this summer.

In August, aerial video of the popular Colorado stop showed the once-turquoise lake possessing a dark brown color . A few weeks later, the lake had returned to its blue color.

Hanging Lake Trail is closed to visitor until further notice and may not fully reopen until 2023.

The money will be given to the National Forest Foundation to help rebuild the trail system and restore the area.