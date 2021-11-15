Pueblo police: 1 dead in an police shooting on 19th Street

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department confirmed that there was a deadly police shooting Monday morning at 19th and Monument.

"I heard four gunshots, rapid succession," said Pueblo resident Steve Pena. He quickly looked out the window and saw police at a nearby house with guns drawn.

According to police, the incident began around 9 a.m. when a code enforcement officer responded to a home for complaints about weeds and trash. The situation escalated with reports of someone at the house confronting code enforcement with a gun.

Police dispatched officers to the location.

"Somebody in the residence exited and threatened them with a firearm," said Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department.

The man from the residence was shot and died at the scene. Investigators have not said whether the man fired a gun, or if officers perceived a deadly threat.

There was then a stand-off with people who would not come out of the house. After several hours, two people surrendered to officers peacefully.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies outside of the Pueblo Police Department have taken over the investigation.