The members of Impact100 Greater Chesapeake, Inc. (Impact100) voted to award its fourth and largest grant yet of $81,000 to HOPE For All. This grant will support the purchase of a new barcoding system to help track and manage inventory, as well as new warehouse and storage racks, bins, and decking that will allow HOPE For all significantly improve their efficiency for both processing and fulfilling requests from the many families in need in our community.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 16 DAYS AGO