‘Eternals’ Leads Box Office over ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

purecountry1067.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEternals beat out Clifford the Big Red Dog to be number one at the...

www.purecountry1067.com

imdb.com

‘Eternals’ Looking At Another Number One Weekend Against Newcomer ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’

Marvel’s Eternals dominated at the box office last weekend, opening to $71.3 million and making up 65% of the entire weekend box office, bringing the overall box office back above $100 million after two frames of falling short. While October had three weekends in a row where the box office stayed above $100 million, November is looking more like the somewhat front-loaded July which, despite some solid openings, never crossed $100 million in a weekend after Black Widow’s July 9-11 opening.
Box Office Mojo

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Holds Off ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ For The Top Spot; ‘Belfast’ Enters The Awards Race In Limited Release

There were no massive surprises at the box office this weekend as Marvel’s splashy superhero tentpole, Eternals, added $27.5 million in its sophomore outing, holding off a surprisingly strong $16.4 million debut from Paramount’s family-friendly canine film, Clifford the Big Red Dog, atop the domestic charts during an otherwise sleepy weekend. Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh’s buzzy coming-of-age drama, Belfast, officially entered the awards-season derby in limited release, snagging an eighth-place finish with $1.8 million.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

'Clifford the Big Red Dog': Not a great movie, but worth a belly rub or two

Success, for the new "Clifford the Big Red Dog" movie, a hybrid of live-action and animation based on the book series and PBS TV show, was never a high bar. Find a cute kid. Make sure the title character, a giant, red, CGI mutt, isn't too creepy-looking. Tell a sweet story. Call it a day. The film neatly checks all those boxes - and, at times, even does a bit more.
Deadline

‘Eternals’ Ends First Week With $91M+; ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Fetches $5.6M Through Two Days

Friday AM Update: Disney’s Eternals led the Veterans Day box office with a $6.3M take, the highest haul during its weekdays, +47% from Wednesday and sending its first week tally to $91.3M. As we mentioned the Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek ensemble is expected to maintain its lock on first place in its second weekend, earning $25M-$28.5M. Other movies also saw boosts in the top 10 with close to half of all K-12 schools being off for the holiday. Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog rose 43% yesterday over its opening day Wednesday with $3.28M at 3,407 theaters in 2nd...
MovieWeb

Clifford the Big Red Dog Review: A Hilarious Family Adventure

Clifford the Big Red Dog is a hilarious children's film that will delight the entire family. A bullied and lonely girl's wish for friendship ends up being a ten feet tall, vibrant red playful puppy. Insane hijinks ensue as the dog wreaks comedic havoc in Manhattan. Clifford the Big Red Dog has a winning combo of physical humor, clever double entendres, and perfect casting. I found myself laughing consistently throughout and left the theater with a big goofy smile. That's a rare occurrence for this grumpy critic. Kids are definitely going to love Clifford the Big Red Dog.
KSDK

'Clifford The Big Red Dog' carries enough easy-going charm to win over the whole family

ST. LOUIS — Pushing play on a movie called "Clifford The Big Red Dog" doesn't exactly inspire the kind of cinema flair that accompanies most fall releases, which are mostly tailored to awards-caliber filmmaking. But it's the black sheep-type charm of Walt Becker's film-along with some game cast members-that made this pre-Thanksgiving release a surprising delight.
theplaylist.net

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Review: A Dopey Mess & Kids Will Probably Love It

It’s important to acknowledge one’s pre-existing biases in criticism, so here goes: I’ve never really cottoned to Clifford the Big Red Dog. It’s always struck me as one of the most inexplicable of popular children’s properties – so it’s a dog, and it’s red, and it’s big. Kind of a one-note thing, really, and Norman Bridwell’s books (and the various cartoons and other media inspired by it) mostly just coast on the premise. There’s even a two-season cartoon called “Clifford’s Puppy Days,” which seems to offer even less to hang on to. If Clifford’s a puppy, he’s not even big! Just a red dog! Who cares! But I digress.
