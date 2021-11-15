‘Eternals’ Leads Box Office over ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

Focus Features shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming new film Downton Abbey: A New Era, featuring Maggie Smith as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham. The preview shows Violet (Smith) sharing with her family that she once had a romance with a man before her son Robert (Hugh Bonneville) was born. Violet has now inherited a villa in the French Riviera. The Crawley family is seen visiting France, with Charlie Carson (Jim Carter) joking, “They better be warned the British are coming.” Also starring in the film is Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley, with Michelle Dockery as Mary Crawley, Laura Carmichael as Edith Crawley, Sophie McShera as Daisy, and Lesley Nichol as Mrs. Patmore.
