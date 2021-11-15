ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mel Gibson Says He’ll Direct And Star In ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

purecountry1067.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMel Gibson made a big announcement over the weekend – Lethal Weapon 5 is happening, and he’ll be directing. Gibson...

www.purecountry1067.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved my life': Will Smith reveals he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer to launch his acting career after he was left 'broke' from huge tax evasion bill

He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Danny Glover
Person
Richard Donner
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lethal Weapon
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith Revealed Ron Howard Never Considered Him a Father Figure Despite On-Screen Relationship

Today, Ron Howard is one of the top directors in Hollywood. His directorial credits include Apollo 13, Backdraft, The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and many more. However, his journey to stardom started on the small screen. He and the cast and crew of Happy Days made huge waves in the television world. The show was so popular that its theme song topped the charts and it spawned several spinoff shows, including Mork and Mindy which launched Robin Williams’ career. Additionally, it gave us the phrase, “Jumping the shark.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
International Business Times

Diane Keaton Thought Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Is Leonardo DiCaprio As She Talked About ‘Male Beauty’

Diane Keaton hilariously mistook Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Philippe for Leonardo DiCaprio as she talked about male beauty on her social media page earlier this week. The 75-year-old actress was reacting to a slideshow of Hollywood heartthrobs on her Instagram page Monday. With a voice commentary, Keaton gushed over the "male beauty" of each celebrity in the gallery, starting with a snap of one whom she thought was “Titanic” star DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jonah Hill to Play Legendary Late Rocker in New Martin Scorsese Biopic

Jonah Hill has taken on some high-profile roles in the past decade, and now the accomplished actor is set to portray a legendary late rocker in a new Martin Scorsese biopic. According to Deadline, Hill will play Jerry Garcia, the late frontman of the Grateful Dead, in a film that Scorsese is directing for Apple. The movie will reportedly focus on the band's rise to fame, with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all set to serve as executive producers.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Variety

Derek Luke to Reunite With Katie Holmes in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Luke will star in “Rare Objects,” reuniting with Katie Holmes nearly two decades after the pair appeared together in 2003’s “Pieces of April.” Holmes not only stars in “Rare Objects,” but will produce and direct the movie as well. She also co-wrote its screenplay, which is based on Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name, with Phaedon Papadopoulos. Julia Mayorga, the breakout star of Showtime’s “American Rust,” is part of the ensemble. Luke will also appear in another (still-untitled) film directed by Holmes alongside Jim Sturgess and Melissa Leo. Luke is an Independent Spirit Award-winning actor for his debut performance in the...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
purecountry1067.com

Miramax Suing Quentin Tarantino Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFT Plans

Quentin Tarantino still has plans to sell Pulp Fiction NFTs, but Miramax, the movie studio behind the film, has sued Tarantino. According to court documents, Miramax feels that Tarantino’s plan to sell NFTs of memorable scenes from the classic film violates the studio’s rights. The studio also alleges that they didn’t know about Quentin’s plans but sent a cease and desist once they got wind of what was going on.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy