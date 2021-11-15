Milder midweek, rain Wednesday

Early tomorrow morning the partial lunar eclipse will take place. This eclipse will begin to enter the penumbra, or earth's lighter shadow, at 2:18am. It will then move into the earth's dark inner shadow, the umbra, at 4:02. This is when the moon will be at its most picturesque stage. It will have a ruddy brown or darker red tint to it. Finally, around 5:47am the moon will begin to move back out of the outer shadow, thus ending the eclipse. In total, from the time the first portion of the moon moves into earths outer shadow, till the last portion leaves the outer shadow, you will have 6 hours and 2 minutes to view it. The lunar eclipse will be in the umbra, for a total of 3 hours 28 minutes.

ASTRONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO