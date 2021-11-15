ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milder midweek, rain Wednesday

By Tom Coomes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA break in the clouds Tuesday will melt any remaining snow on the ground, as temperatures warm...

Turning cold with lake effect flurries possible tonight

It's colder today as highs only top out at 40F. We'll see some sunshine this morning before clouds move in this afternoon. Lake effect flurries are possible tonight into early Friday morning. We hold onto more clouds through much of the weekend. The next system moves in on Sunday, bringing a chance of rain and then rain to snow for Monday.
Chilly Friday, dry Saturday, wet Sunday

The forecast stays chilly, temperatures struggle to break 40 again Friday, but clouds break and the wind calms. Friday and Saturday are the best days for raking leaves, wet and snow weather return Sunday-Monday. The timing on the cold air could make for snow and slick conditions early Monday. Tonight:...
Cilly, cloudy today; Showers return this weekend

TODAY: Scattered clouds and chilly this morning with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s. It’ll be sunny with some clouds today said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Highs in the low 40s. Clear and cold tonight. TOMORROW: We can expect a dry morning. Sunshine early with clouds increasing through...
Partial lunar eclipse tonight

Early tomorrow morning the partial lunar eclipse will take place. This eclipse will begin to enter the penumbra, or earth's lighter shadow, at 2:18am. It will then move into the earth's dark inner shadow, the umbra, at 4:02. This is when the moon will be at its most picturesque stage. It will have a ruddy brown or darker red tint to it. Finally, around 5:47am the moon will begin to move back out of the outer shadow, thus ending the eclipse. In total, from the time the first portion of the moon moves into earths outer shadow, till the last portion leaves the outer shadow, you will have 6 hours and 2 minutes to view it. The lunar eclipse will be in the umbra, for a total of 3 hours 28 minutes.
