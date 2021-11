The first snowstorm of the season may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour, just in time for the morning commute in Northern Oneida County. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 PM Thursday, November 18 until 11 AM Friday, November 19 for the Northern Oneida County area. You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility expected.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO