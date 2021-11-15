ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio plastic surgeon accused of drugging, assaulting woman gets 20 years in prison

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A plastic surgeon from Ohio who was accused of drugging a woman and recording himself sexually assaulting her has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said in federal court Monday that investigators reviewed 60 videos that showed at least 20 different women being assaulted.

Dr. Manish Gupta. (Photo via Lucas County Jail )

But prosecutors say only one woman was willing to come forward and accuse Manish Gupta, of Sylvania. Gupta pleaded guilty in April to the assault of a woman in 2016.

Prosecutors alleged that he would travel around the U.S. to medical conferences and hire high-end escorts and then drug them.

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

