Alabama Basketball F Juwan Gary Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In the first half of No. 14 Alabama's game against South Dakota State on Friday night, Crimson Tide sophomore forward Juwan Gary went up for a block and landed awkwardly, limping off the floor and lying next to the Alabama bench in obvious pain.

Gary was taken to the locker room and did not return to the game, giving Crimson Tide fans reason to fear the worst.

On Monday, however, Alabama head coach Nate Oats offered a positive injury update for Gary.

“Juwan’s got a right-ankle injury that’s day-to-day,” Oats said. “[He] did not practice today. We’ll see what it looks like tomorrow.

“It’s going to be a day-to-day. I would probably say if we’re going through all the NFL, he’d be doubtful for tomorrow if we’ve got all those words used. He will not be out long-term.”

Oats also reiterated that the injury is not serious. In the Crimson Tide's season opener against Louisiana Tech last Tuesday, Gary recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and also registered three steals. Despite only playing eight minutes on the hardwood on Friday prior to his injury, Gary had already accounted for an assist and two rebounds.

While Gary will most likely not play on Tuesday, Alabama does has some depth returning to the position with redshirt-freshman forward Alex Tchikou. After missing his entire freshman season with an Achilles injury, Tchikou was held out of the first two games of the season due to a suspension.

Oats never revealed the details behind Tchikou's suspension, but did say that he will be available if needed against South Alabama on Tuesday night.

"Alex Tchikou’s available," Oats said. "He’s off his suspension. We’ll see if he’s needed. That’s where we’re at health-wise.”