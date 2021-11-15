It’s a Love Story! See Taylor Swift’s Complete Dating History

Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock; Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock; Joby Sessions/Future/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

When it comes to celebrities with complicated love lives, Taylor Swift most definitely tops the list — and her dating history is proof! The “Exile” artist has kissed a lot of frogs (and written a lot of breakup songs) over the years.

Thankfully, as of 2020, Taylor and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, seem happier than ever. The A-list pair quietly began dating in 2016. Fans of the Grammy winner believe Taylor and Joe were introduced at the Met Gala that year thanks to a lyric from her 2017 song “Dress” that reads: “Flashback to when you met me/ your buzzed cut and my hair bleached.”

Since day one, Taylor and the U.K. actor have kept things extremely low-key. So much so, it took Joe nearly two years to publicly mention his relationship with the Pennsylvania native. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” the Mary Queen of Scots actor told British Vogue in September 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

For Taylor’s part, she sort of went Instagram official with Joe in November 2018. OK, so she didn’t actually post a photo with him, but she did share a promotional message for his movie The Favourite, calling it “phenomenal,” and tagging his handle.

To be fair, just because Taylor doesn’t share snapshots of Joe on social media, doesn’t mean she hasn’t acknowledged their romance in her own way. Since they began dating, the Miss Americana star has released three studio albums — Reputation (2017), Lover (2019) and Folklore (2020) — all of which feature songs about her *London boy.*

See, Taylor is all about putting her real-life experiences in her music. In fact, several of her ex-boyfriends are subtly (or not-so-subtly) referenced in a number of her tracks. Take “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” for example.

“It’s definitely about Jake,” a source told Us Weekly in 2012, referring to her ex Jake Gyllenhaal. While Taylor and the Donnie Darko actor made a very cute couple, we’re ultimately glad their breakup led to such an amazing heartbreak anthem.

