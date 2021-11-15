ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

It’s a Love Story! See Taylor Swift’s Complete Dating History

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFgJV_0cxd2fnr00
Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock; Amanda Schwab/Starpix/Shutterstock; Joby Sessions/Future/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock

When it comes to celebrities with complicated love lives, Taylor Swift most definitely tops the list — and her dating history is proof! The “Exile” artist has kissed a lot of frogs (and written a lot of breakup songs) over the years.

Thankfully, as of 2020, Taylor and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, seem happier than ever. The A-list pair quietly began dating in 2016. Fans of the Grammy winner believe Taylor and Joe were introduced at the Met Gala that year thanks to a lyric from her 2017 song “Dress” that reads: “Flashback to when you met me/ your buzzed cut and my hair bleached.”

Since day one, Taylor and the U.K. actor have kept things extremely low-key. So much so, it took Joe nearly two years to publicly mention his relationship with the Pennsylvania native. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” the Mary Queen of Scots actor told British Vogue in September 2018. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

For Taylor’s part, she sort of went Instagram official with Joe in November 2018. OK, so she didn’t actually post a photo with him, but she did share a promotional message for his movie The Favourite, calling it “phenomenal,” and tagging his handle.

To be fair, just because Taylor doesn’t share snapshots of Joe on social media, doesn’t mean she hasn’t acknowledged their romance in her own way. Since they began dating, the Miss Americana star has released three studio albums — Reputation (2017), Lover (2019) and Folklore (2020) — all of which feature songs about her *London boy.*

See, Taylor is all about putting her real-life experiences in her music. In fact, several of her ex-boyfriends are subtly (or not-so-subtly) referenced in a number of her tracks. Take “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” for example.

“It’s definitely about Jake,” a source told Us Weekly in 2012, referring to her ex Jake Gyllenhaal. While Taylor and the Donnie Darko actor made a very cute couple, we’re ultimately glad their breakup led to such an amazing heartbreak anthem.

To see Taylor Swift’s complete dating history, scroll through the gallery below.

Comments / 1

Related
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
epicstream.com

Jake Gyllenhaal Shock: Nightcrawler Star Doesn't Care That He Is Being Targeted By Taylor Swift's Song 'All Too Well'

The source added that Gyllenhaal is a private person and doesn't want any drama in his life. Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't care that Taylor's Swift song All Too Well may be about him. The actor has been the target of discussion on social following the release of the extended version of Swift's iconic breakup song, with fans speculating that Gyllenhaal may be the former flame Swift was talking to in her lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Joe Alwyn
Life and Style Weekly

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Thanks to Her Successful Music Career: How Much Money Does She Make?

Taylor Swift began her music career with romantic country ballads, such as “Love Story” and “Tim McGraw,” but her switch to pop music led to her monumental net worth. Once Taylor established herself as a pop singer, she reached her staggering net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. The singer started writing music in her early teens, working her way up the industry’s ladder to fame. However, the money she makes is also due to various endorsement deals, concert tours and even participation in the movie business.
MUSIC
New York Post

Taylor Swift gives middle finger to ‘decimated’ Jake Gyllenhaal in video, fans say

I bet you Jake Gyllenhaal is still thinking about his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, at least that’s what fans are thinking. Since the infamous red knit scarf appeared in “I Bet You Think About Me,” it’s hinted that her latest breakup ballad is about her 40-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is alleged to have never given Swift back her neckwear after the couple broke up in 2010.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Love Lives#Us Weekly#Scots#British Vogue#Americana
Variety

Taylor Swift Sings ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ in Inducting Carole King Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Taylor Swift officially kicked off the 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities with a tribute to Carole King, singing a show-opening cover of “Will You Love Me Tomorrow.” Speaking about King’s blockbuster “Tapestry” album, released 50 years ago, Swift said, “It was a watershed moment for humans in the world with feelings and for cats who have big dreams of one day ending up on iconic album covers.” Taylor Swift starting off the show to induct Carole King. pic.twitter.com/lOGefhnIGP — Dr. Bryan McGeary (@BMcgeary) October 31, 2021 King thanked Taylor for carrying the torch for songwriters and called her “my professional granddaughter...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Jamie Lee Curtis Roasted by Taylor Swift Fans After Gushing Post About Jake Gyllenhaal: ‘Read the Room’

Jamie Lee Curtis is being told it is “not the right time” to share a gushing post about her godson, Jake Gyllenhaal, after Taylor Swift‘s new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” widely believed to be about him allegedly dumping the singer in 2010. The song has new life thanks to the album release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12, 2021, which is an LP bathed in her heartbreak of that time.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Why Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Wasn’t With Her During Her ‘SNL’ Night

Taylor Swift was surrounded by support last night during her spot as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Among her celeb friends who supported her were Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, and even her ex-boyfriend turned friend Joe Jonas and his Swiftie wife, Sophie Turner. Missing in action was Taylor’s boyfriend of five years, Joe Alwyn, but don’t think it’s because there’s any trouble between them. The absence is due to work: Joe is currently shooting The Stars at Noon in Panama, which began production in October, according to ScreenDaily. Joe replaces Taron Egerton, per Deadline, who “had to leave the project due to personal reasons.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fatherly

Watch ‘Man Park’ and the 4 Best Sketches From Jonathan Majors’ ‘SNL’ Episode

You may know him as Kang — or He Who Remains — from Loki, but Jonathan Majors’ hosting stint on Saturday Night Live proved he’s much more multi-talented than the multi-dimensional baddie he plays for Marvel. (Though he did remind us that he’s totally showing up in the movie: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.) This episode of SNL was also somewhat eclipsed by the news of Taylor Swift performing a song for 10 minutes in front of a music video, which is actually a release of a song she wrote nearly 10 years ago, and it’s apparently about a breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal that occurred a very long time ago. If you’re interested in all of that, the rest of the internet is waiting for you! (We LOVED Taylor’s Dad Rock quarantine phase, FWIW.)
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

You can now order Taylor Swift's favorite Starbucks drink

New York (CNN Business) — Starbucks lovers can now order Taylor Swift's favorite drink by saying two simple words. Customers who ask for "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version" will receive the singer's favorite drink: a grande caramel nonfat latte. This latest collaboration between a fast food chain and a celebrity is being launched to celebrate Starbucks' holiday red-colored cups and the re-release of Swift's album Red.
RESTAURANTS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy