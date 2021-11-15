ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Child struck and seriously injured in crash near Hampshire and Albany Streets in Buffalo

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
A child was struck and seriously injured in crash near Hampshire and Albany Streets in Buffalo Monday.

Police told 7 Eyewitness News a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle just before 4:00 p.m. in the area of Hampshire and Albany Streets.

The child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with injuries that "appear serious in nature."

Police are continuing to investigate.

No further information was released, we will update as information becomes available.

