The Worst Cities to Get Your Car Fixed

By Sam Gupton
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWxcn_0cxd1zFM00 Finding a good auto body shop is essential to restore a damaged vehicle’s appearance and maintain its value. No one wants to have to bring a car back when problems arise from shoddy work or undetected issues.

Auto body shops differ from mechanics in that they specialize in cosmetic repairs and modifications like fixing dents, replacing broken glass or damaged trim, and restoring scratched surfaces. They also have the special equipment and skills necessary to paint vehicles. Painting can be an expensive and time-consuming process, but a new paint job goes a long way towards improving a damaged car or just an old one that still runs well but is showing signs of age. ( Check out the longest lasting cars on the road. )

The work auto body shops do can affect a lot more than aesthetics. They use specialized equipment to find and repair damage to a vehicle’s frame, which can cause poor handling and make tires and steering components rapidly degrade. Further, frame damage after an accident can leave a car structurally weaker, making another accident far more dangerous for the occupants. ( This could be especially important in the most dangerous cities for driving ).

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed Junk Car Traders' list of the scammiest auto body shops to determine which places are ranked lowest overall among such businesses. The study used Yelp ratings of 47,778 auto shops across the country, as well as a survey of 1,025 car owners. A low rank doesn’t mean that these cities don’t have good body shops -- just that drivers should be especially careful in choosing one, asking around and reading reviews to find one that does quality work.

Additional commuting data for the cities listed came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2019, the most recent to be published.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFMT3_0cxd1zFM00

25. Bakersfield, California
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.90/5
> Avg. area commute time: 24.2 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 93.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLX2j_0cxd1zFM00

24. Virginia Beach, Virginia
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.85/5
> Avg. area commute time: 24.6 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 89.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyuJk_0cxd1zFM00

23. Chicago, Illinois
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.85/5
> Avg. area commute time: 32.4 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 76.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiEbC_0cxd1zFM00

22. Plano, Texas
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.85/5
> Avg. area commute time: 28.6 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 89.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43T0Pf_0cxd1zFM00

21. Raleigh, North Carolina
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.85/5
> Avg. area commute time: 27.4 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 86.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242c4p_0cxd1zFM00

20. Minneapolis, Minnesota
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.84/5
> Avg. area commute time: 26.1 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 85.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOnX1_0cxd1zFM00

19. Dallas, Texas
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.82/5
> Avg. area commute time: 28.6 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 89.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Lpv8_0cxd1zFM00

18. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.80/5
> Avg. area commute time: 30.8 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 79.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42G8Hc_0cxd1zFM00

17. San Antonio, Texas
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.79/5
> Avg. area commute time: 27.4 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 89.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csjZ8_0cxd1zFM00

16. Orlando, Florida
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.79/5
> Avg. area commute time: 30.2 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 88.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v9Due_0cxd1zFM00

15. Madison, Wisconsin
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.78/5
> Avg. area commute time: 22.8 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 81.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5o79_0cxd1zFM00

14. Miami, Florida
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.76/5
> Avg. area commute time: 30.3 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 86.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZsQs_0cxd1zFM00

13. Nashville, Tennessee
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.75/5
> Avg. area commute time: 28.5 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 88.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKgWQ_0cxd1zFM00

12. Aurora, Colorado
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.73/5
> Avg. area commute time: 28.8 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 82.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rk8SJ_0cxd1zFM00

11. Baltimore, Maryland
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.71/5
> Avg. area commute time: 31.7 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 84.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GsSn_0cxd1zFM00

10. New Orleans, Louisiana
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.71/5
> Avg. area commute time: 26.5 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 87.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269pz3_0cxd1zFM00

9. Atlanta, Georgia
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.71/5
> Avg. area commute time: 32.5 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 85.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TE0n0_0cxd1zFM00

8. Boston, Massachusetts
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.70/5
> Avg. area commute time: 32.6 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 72.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buafs_0cxd1zFM00

7. Arlington, Texas
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.68/5
> Avg. area commute time: 28.6 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 89.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVnlD_0cxd1zFM00

6. North Las Vegas, Nevada
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.66/5
> Avg. area commute time: 25.9 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 87.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIaEm_0cxd1zFM00

5. Jersey City, New Jersey
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.64/5
> Avg. area commute time: 37.7 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 55.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFgWS_0cxd1zFM00

4. St. Paul, Minnesota
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.64/5
> Avg. area commute time: 26.1 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 85.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGIdo_0cxd1zFM00

3. Durham, North Carolina
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.63/5
> Avg. area commute time: 24.8 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 84.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMne2_0cxd1zFM00

2. New York, New York
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.59/5
> Avg. area commute time: 37.7 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 55.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QkPDe_0cxd1zFM00

1. Norfolk, Virginia
> Average auto body shop Yelp rating: 3.58/5
> Avg. area commute time: 24.6 minutes
> Pct. of area workers who drive 89.1%

IN THIS ARTICLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Obese State in America

Obesity has become an epidemic in America. The new Obesity Prevalence Map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that 35% or more of the adults in 16 states suffered from obesity. Most of these were in the South or Midwest. In some states, the figure was closer to 40%. Obesity has […]
FITNESS
KTVZ

Where people in Oregon are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Behind on Mortgage Payments

The COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns in 2020 led to over 9 million U.S. workers losing their jobs. Of those who didn’t, some took pay cuts or had their employment hours reduced. This put a strain on the ability of many Americans to keep up with their mortgage payments. (Here are the states with the […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

