ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Yellowstone County reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths now at 429

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LB2yO_0cxd1omb00

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County health officials reported Monday there have been five additional COVID-19 deaths. The county health agency also reported that it has removed seven cases previously reported at COVID-19 deaths in 2020.

RiverStone Health said in a press release it received reports Monday of four Yellowstone County residents dying of COVID-19 related illness over the past four days and another resident who died of the pandemic virus on Oct. 25, 2021.

The October death was identified through a review of death certificates by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The death involved a woman in her 60s who died in a Billings hospital. She was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The other four people who died had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and all had underlying medical conditions that increased their risk of severe illness from the pandemic virus. Each died in a Billings hospital. The deceased include:

· A woman in her 70s who died on November 12.

· A man in his 50s who died on November 13.

· A woman in her 50s who died on November 14.

· A man in his 80s who died on November 15.

Also on Monday, RiverStone Health completed the latest reconciliation of COVID-19 death data and determined that seven deaths that occurred in 2020 and were initially reported as COVID-19 related cannot be attributed to the pandemic virus. Each of these seven Yellowstone County residents was infected with COVID-19 at some point, but that wasn't included as a contributing factor on their death certificates. They all had other serious medical issues. The public health team is dedicated to providing accurate reporting and scrupulously checks all death certificates. These seven deaths occurred in October, November, and December 2020 before the COVID-19 vaccine was available.

After subtracting the seven non-COVID deaths from 2020 and adding the five new death reports Monday, Yellowstone County has lost 429 residents to the pandemic virus. Two hundred twenty-three of those residents died since January 1, 2021.

On Monday, Billings hospitals had 95 COVID-19 inpatients, including 78 who weren’t vaccinated and 17 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 29 were in ICU and 22 were on ventilators.

Free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination community clinics for children age 5 and older and adults will be held at Cedar Hall at MetraPark this week:

· Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Thursday 4 to 6:30 p.m.

· Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon. This is a pediatric and family clinic that will offer children’s activities and the services of certified therapy dogs.

Masks are required at the walk-in vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination.

All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S. approved vaccines. Pfizer vaccine will be offered in the approved lower doses for children ages 5-11 and in the doses for people age 12 and older. First, second and booster doses are available as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

First, second and booster doses of Moderna vaccine are available to people 18 and older. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to people 18 and older, including for a booster dose.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Q2 News

1 dead in northern Wyoming fire

One person died and three structures burned down in a Monday night fire in Clark, Wyoming, according to Park County Sheriff Scott Steward. Dispatchers received multiple calls at 10:26 p.m. Monday from residents reporting the fire, Steward said in a news release.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana COVID-19 Vaccines
Yellowstone County, MT
Health
Local
Montana Vaccines
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Yellowstone County, MT
Vaccines
Billings, MT
Vaccines
Yellowstone County, MT
Coronavirus
Local
Montana Coronavirus
Billings, MT
Coronavirus
Billings, MT
Government
Yellowstone County, MT
Government
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Death Certificates#Therapy Dogs#Riverstone Health#Non Covid
Q2 News

More federal help comes to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

More than 20 new federal workers in two teams have arrived at Billings Clinic to help the hospital deal with the area's COVID-19 surge. An eight-person group of U.S. Public Health Service nurses arrived at the hospital on Friday, Nov. 5, is serving patients, according to the clinic. The team is helping with COVID-19 duties, including testing, providing monoclonal antibody treatment and administering COVID-19 vaccinations, and relieving and assisting the hospital's COVID testing unit and others.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Q2 News

Sheriff: No foul play in body found Friday in south Billings

Authorities do not suspect foul play in the case of a body found Friday off Buena Vista Avenue in south Billings , Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday. Linder added it appears the cause of death was suicide, but officials are waiting on toxicology reports before making an official ruling.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Whitefish school board recall effort is emblematic of bigger movement

A campaign to recall all members of the Whitefish school board is underway, The Daily Montanan reports, with supporters arguing trustees ignored parents’ constitutional rights by not allowing the “right of participation” when deciding to implement a mask mandate in the district for children not old enough to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
WHITEFISH, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy