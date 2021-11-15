ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Traffic collision closes section of Boonville Road

By Joel Leal
 3 days ago
A traffic collision has closed Boonville Road between Woodcrest Drive and Copperfield Drive.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Boonville Road and Woodcrest Drive, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

