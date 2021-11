Kansas fullback Jared Casey went from an unrecognizable name to college football fame with one legendary reception. Now, it’s paying off in the NIL marketplace. Casey, a freshman walk-on fullback from Plainville, Kansas, became the media darling of college football against Texas on Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks traveled to Texas having never beaten the Longhorns in Austin; furthermore, the Jayhawks had not won a Big 12 road game in 56 tries, a streak that dated back to 2008. But that all changed when Casey, who had never before caught a pass in his Kansas career and never once played an offensive snap as a Jayhawk, reeled in the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO