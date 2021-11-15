ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chino Hills, CA

City of Chino Hills Housing Survey

chinohills.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Chino Hills is in the process of updating its General Plan in support of its Housing Element for the 2021-2029 planning period and community...

www.chinohills.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
championnewspapers.com

Draft maps split Chino Hills in new district boundaries

Draft maps released Nov. 10 by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission show that some areas in Chino Hills are separated from the rest of the city in a congressional district. The commission has been working on redrawing boundary lines for congressional, state senate and state assembly districts so that the...
CHINO HILLS, CA
theroanokestar.com

Roanoke City to Conduct Citizen Survey

Beginning the week of Nov. 22, the City of Roanoke will conduct a Citizen Survey. Participants will be selected at random using national call databases. Callers will identify themselves as representatives of Issues & Answers, the company hired to work with the City in conducting the survey, and will state they are calling on behalf of the City.
ROANOKE, VA
INFORUM

City of West Fargo to conduct community perception survey

WEST FARGO — The city of West Fargo is moving into the next stage of the community branding study by launching an online community perception study. Members of the community can complete the survey by 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WestFargoND-CommunitySvy. After completing the survey, respondents can enter a drawing for a $25 gift card to a West Fargo business.
WEST FARGO, ND
Nevada Appeal

Carson City releases redistricting map with community survey

Carson City is redrawing its ward boundaries in light of the 2020 Census. The city released the proposed maps with a community survey Thursday afternoon. Residents are invited to view the maps and participate in the survey through www.carson.org/redistricting2021. The map shows current ward boundaries drawn in red, with proposed ward boundaries shaded in green, pink, yellow, and blue, each corresponding to one of Carson City’s four wards.
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chino Hills, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Chino Hills, CA
lynnwoodtoday.com

City of Lynnwood launches Community Equity Survey

Lynnwood has launched a Community Equity Survey aimed at helping the city learn more about residents’ experiences in Lynnwood. The survey is anonymous and will take 20 minutes to complete. You can fill it out online by visiting www.LynnwoodWA.gov/EquitySurvey. For questions or to request a paper survey or a large...
LYNNWOOD, WA
chinohills.org

Parks and Recreation Commission

The Parks and Recreation Commission meets every third Wednesday of the month at 7:00 p.m., except for the summer months when it is moved to Thursday, the day after the regularly scheduled meeting, due to the Concerts In The Park series. All public meetings are held in the Council Chambers, 14000 City Center Drive in Chino Hills, unless otherwise noted. Notices of public meetings and their agendas are posted near the front entrance of City Hall, and are available online at www.chinohills.org/Agendas or by clicking on the Download Agenda link.
CHINO HILLS, CA
chinohills.org

Planning Commission

All public meetings are held in the Council Chambers, 14000 City Center Drive in Chino hills, unless otherwise noted. Notices of public meetings and their agendas are posted near the front entrance of City Hall, and are available online at www.chinohills.org/Agendas or by clicking on the Download Agenda link.
CHINO HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Element
Daily Gazette

Schenectady City Council to discuss citywide survey results

SCHENECTADY — The City Council on Monday will discuss, for the first time, the results from a citywide survey administered earlier this year to solicit input from residents on how they would like to see the city spend $53 million in federal funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
SCHENECTADY, NY
sarasotanewsleader.com

Public art survey launched by City of Sarasota

Findings to be part of public art master plan process. The City of Sarasota Office of Public Art is seeking community comments via a new public art survey that is available online, the city has announced. The survey is one facet of the public art master plan process, a city...
SARASOTA, FL
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Fairfield eyes affordable housing at Tunxis Hill Park

FAIRFIELD — The town is looking into purchasing property to build affordable housing next to Tunxis Hill Park. Under a proposal presented to the Town Plan and Zoning Commission, Fairfield would buy 244 Greenfield Street for $232,000 and combine it with about a half acre from the nearby park to construct one or two duplexes, according to Director of Community and Economic Development Mark Barnhart.
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
amazingmadison.com

City commission hears results of community survey

The city of Madison recently conducted a survey to gather information on how the community is doing and to get feedback on improvements and projects. City Administrator Jameson Berreth presented the results of the survey during this week’s city commission meeting. The survey was available for people to fill out either online or in person at City Hall. Berreth said the survey was available for a month and the city received 416 responses, with the largest age group of respondents in the 35-to-44 year old age group.
MADISON, SD
chinohills.org

The City of Chino Hills Winter 2021-2022 Recreation Guide and City News is Now Available!

The Winter 2021-2022 Recreation Guide and City News is now available! They were mailed to residents the week of November 1. You can access the online version at www.chinohills.org/RecBrochure. Check out the latest City News articles, Recreation Classes, Special Events, and Contests planned for this Winter. Winter class and ticket registration will open on Monday, November 15.
CHINO HILLS, CA
KWCH.com

City delays vote on College Hill zoning request

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita deferred to Dec. 14 a vote on whether to expand parking at Happiness Plaza in College Hill. With congested parking for businesses near Douglas and Clifton, a zoning request was made to add a parking lot in a space not currently zoned for one.
WICHITA, KS
1380kcim.com

City Of Manning Seeks Resident Feedback In Annual Survey

The Manning City Council has begun identifying and setting priorities for the 2022-2023 fiscal year and wants the residents to weigh in on what they feel is most important. They are conducting a survey allowing citizens to answer questions about those items as well as providing feedback on how the city is doing. There is the ability to rate the various city departments, such as Fire, Police, Library, Rec Center, etc. They can also rate the importance of things such as business recruitment and retention, rehabilitation and down payment assistance programs, the razing of dilapidated buildings, the building of spec homes, tax rates and more. There is an area allowing for the ranking of project ideas that have already been submitted and some feedback on the library project as well as a segment on television watching habits. The survey for Manning residents can be accessed by following the link included below.
MANNING, IA
chinohills.org

Chino Hills Community Foundation

The Chino Hills Community Foundation meets the first Monday of every other month at 4:00 pm. All public meetings are held in the Community Room, 14000 City Center Drive in Chino Hills, unless otherwise noted. Notices of public meetings and their agendas are posted near the front entrance of City Hall, and are available online at www.chinohills.org/Community-Foundation.
CHINO HILLS, CA
kpug1170.com

City of Bellingham looking for input with broadband survey

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham wants to know more about how residents use and have access to high speed internet service. Public Works Director Eric Johnston says the information will help the city’s Broadband Advisory Group craft a plan for better internet service. “So what this survey is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
championnewspapers.com

Pickleball excitement in Chino Hills

It was a golden day for Steve Zalai, the man who stood alone in 2017 asking the City of Chino Hills for pickleball, but now surrounded by dozens of fellow enthusiasts on four new courts at Vellano Park in Chino Hills. He greeted Mike Orduno with gusto, the resident who...
CHINO HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy