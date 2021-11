New financing to expand company’s generative design platform into new applications and global markets. nTopology, the leading generative design software, today announced it has secured $65 million in Series D funding, bringing the company’s total financing to $135 million to date. The funding round was led by Tiger Global with participation from Oldslip Group as well as existing investors Root Ventures, Canaan Partners, Haystack, and New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. The new capital will be used to expand the types of applications nTopology serves in the product development process and strengthen its global footprint.

