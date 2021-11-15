Journey into the making of 'Dune' with Insight Edition's 'The Art and Soul of Dune' (exclusive)

Massive sandworms destroying and devouring everything in their path, highly advanced technology used for knowledge, protection, and combat, swift transportation from one planet to another, powerful witches, evil forces that bring about death and destruction, and otherworldly beings exist under the galactic empire in the year 10,191. The highly-anticipated film, Dune, now available in theaters and HBO Max, premiered on Oct. 22 in the U.S. and has lured sci-fi fans to theaters across the nation. David Lynch directed the first ever Dune film in 1984, and both Dune films are adaptations of the Dune series first published in 1965 by Frank Herbert. Dune’s 2021 cast consists of distinguished actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya. With familiar faces portraying the lead characters in the film, the brilliant actors brought the epic to life through the use of felicitous costumes and electrifying performances.
Comments / 0