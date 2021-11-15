Secretary-General appoints Shombi Sharp of the United Sates United Nations Resident Coordinator in India

In his vision statement "Presidency of Hope: Delivering for People, for the Planet and for Prosperity", the President of the General Assembly (PGA), in addition to laying out his "Five Rays of Hope", highlighted that he will work on building trust and cohesion with Member States, the Secretariat, United Nations major groups and international organizations. The PGA has further asserted that a more effective and responsive United Nations will require engagement with an array of relevant stakeholders, including civil society, businesses, philanthropic organizations, academia, the scientific community, and other partners on the key issues under discussion in the General Assembly. Building on this strong support for the meaningful involvement of civil society with issues on the agenda of the General Assembly, the PGA will convene a meeting with civil society representatives to discuss his priorities for the 76th session, as well as issues related to the challenges of and recovery from COVID-19 and how these issues are reflected in the work of the General Assembly. Provisional Programme Introductory remarks by moderatorOpening statement by the President of the General AssemblyRemarks by keynote speakers from Civil Society OrganizationsDiscussions and questionsClosing statement by the President of the General Assembly.

