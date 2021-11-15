ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary-General appoints Shombi Sharp of the United Sates United Nations Resident Coordinator in India

UN News Centre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Shombi Sharp of the United States as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, with the host Government’s approval. Mr. Sharp has devoted more than 25 years of his career to promoting inclusive and sustainable development internationally, bringing experience he has...

unsdg.un.org

VentureBeat

United Nations shows off NFT art highlighting climate crisis

The United Nations showed off the winners of its nonfungible token (NFT) climate initiative called DigitalArt4 Climate. The UN-led NFT Climate Initiative showed off the results of its art climate initiative at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. The UN-Habitat group partnered with...
VISUAL ART
Hoya

GIWPS Attends United Nations Climate Change Conference

A Georgetown University delegation attended the 26th iteration of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), aiming to uplift stories of women’s climate activism around the world. Representatives from the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security (GIWPS) traveled to the conference, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland from Oct....
GEORGETOWN, DC
wtmj.com

Correction: United Nations-Ethiopia story

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In a story published November 5, 2021, about the conflict in Ethiopia, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of the country’s leader. Abiy Ahmed is Ethiopian prime minister, not the president. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
UNITED NATIONS
crescentcitytimes.com

193 Countries in the United Nations

By Donna Westfall – November 8, 2021 – Credit to Clifford D. May from Foundation for Defense of Democracy. The United Nations celebrated it’s 76th birthday October 24th. Their mission statement is “The maintenance of international peace and security.” Let’s delve into that a little further:. What is the United...
WORLD
UN News Centre

Lieutenant General Cornelis Johannes Matthijssen of the Netherlands - Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali

Lieutenant General Matthijssen succeeds Lieutenant General Dennis Gyllensporre of Sweden to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his exemplary service and leadership of MINUSMA. Serving as Deputy Chief of Staff Plans at The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Allied Joint Force Command since 2019, Lieutenant General Matthijssen has a long...
MILITARY
UN News Centre

Ms. Caroline Ziadeh of Lebanon - Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Caroline Ziadeh of Lebanon as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK). Ms. Ziadeh succeeds Zahir Tanin of Afghanistan to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his dedicated efforts to further...
WORLD
UN News Centre

United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year 2021

Superintendent Sangya Malla of Nepal is the 2021 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year. Superintendent Malla currently serves in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as Chief of the UN Mission's Police Health and Environment Unit, which she helped establish in the country's capital, Kinshasa. The unit is promoting health and well-being and supporting environmental initiatives. Her contributions have helped in coping with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and past outbreaks of Ebola virus disease. She also assisted in addressing a number of crises, including a volcanic eruption in Goma. The United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year award was established in 2011 to recognize the exceptional contributions of female police officers to UN peace operations and to promote the empowerment of women.
WORLD
AFP

Blinken urges greater role - and accountability - for Nigeria

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday backed a greater leadership role by Nigeria but also encouraged accountability over human rights concerns which have rattled the US relationship with Africa's most populous nation. - Widening criticism - Concerns over human rights have prompted wide concern in Congress, with Senator Bob Menendez, a member of President Joe Biden's Democratic Party who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, calling for a "fundamental rethink" of the relationship.
U.S. POLITICS
Harvard Health

OSINT – The Untapped Treasure Trove of United Nations Organizations

Could the devastating, and still ongoing, Covid-19 pandemic have been prevented? While many different experts have given many different answers to this question, less emphasis has been placed on the role of information. In November 2002, the World Health Organization (WHO) detected an “unusual respiratory illness” in the Chinese Guangdong Province based on information from online news sources. When the WHO officially requested more information about this suspicious pneumonia outbreak, Chinese authorities refused to cooperate. Ultimately, the WHO issued a global warning about these pneumonia cases and began its fight against the unusual illness, which was later called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Yet, the same system that had allowed the WHO to detect SARS in 2002 was shut down in May 2019, only months before the outbreak of Covid-19. It remains unclear whether this system could have completely prevented the current pandemic—but it probably could have helped the world prepare.
WORLD
UN News Centre

United Nations System mourns with Sierra Leone.

The UN family wishes fortitude and peace to the bereaved families, and the Government and people of Sierra Leone in this period of grief. Freetown, Sierra Leone: The United Nations in Sierra Leone expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of the fuel tanker incident on Friday night, 05 November at the Wellington Industrial Estate Area in the outskirts of the capital Freetown. The latest figures indicate that over a hundred casualties, including over 90 deaths have been reported, and that number is expected to rise.
AFRICA
UN News Centre

President of the General Assembly Townhall with Civil Society

In his vision statement "Presidency of Hope: Delivering for People, for the Planet and for Prosperity", the President of the General Assembly (PGA), in addition to laying out his "Five Rays of Hope", highlighted that he will work on building trust and cohesion with Member States, the Secretariat, United Nations major groups and international organizations. The PGA has further asserted that a more effective and responsive United Nations will require engagement with an array of relevant stakeholders, including civil society, businesses, philanthropic organizations, academia, the scientific community, and other partners on the key issues under discussion in the General Assembly. Building on this strong support for the meaningful involvement of civil society with issues on the agenda of the General Assembly, the PGA will convene a meeting with civil society representatives to discuss his priorities for the 76th session, as well as issues related to the challenges of and recovery from COVID-19 and how these issues are reflected in the work of the General Assembly. Provisional Programme Introductory remarks by moderatorOpening statement by the President of the General AssemblyRemarks by keynote speakers from Civil Society OrganizationsDiscussions and questionsClosing statement by the President of the General Assembly.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Russia’s attack on its own satellite is reckless and endangers us all

Earlier this week, astronauts onboard the International Space Station rushed to seek shelter. The near-evacuation was not caused by an unpredictable space weather event or the millions of pieces of remains of existing space objects and rocket launchers left there since the beginning of the Space Age. Read more: Russian anti-satellite weapon test: What happened and what are the risks? The lives of astronauts were temporarily threatened by a cloud of orbital debris — space junk — created by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Blinken showcases benefits of democracy on Senegal visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday promised new investment in Senegal in a bid to showcase democracy's benefits as he wrapped up his first visit to Africa. During a visit to Senegal, Blinken took part in the signing of contracts worth $1 billion with US companies.
U.S. POLITICS
News 8 WROC

US climate pledge faces test in Senate with global impact

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — After talking the climate talk at U.N. negotiations in Scotland, the Biden administration now tests whether a divided United States can walk the climate walk: push a massive investment for a new era of clean energy through the narrowest of margins in the Senate. The House passed a roughly $2 trillion social […]
U.S. POLITICS
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY

