Former circuit court judge pleads guilty to three misdemeanors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Perry County judge has pleaded guilty to charges of inappropriate contact with minors. Magisterial District Judge Michael Schechterly also pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness and obstructing an investigation of sexual misconduct by a state constable. “With this plea, the defendant is taking responsibility for his crimes and will be […]
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Superior Court judge has fined and sanctioned the Hillsborough County attorney for issues involving missed deadlines and backlogged cases. County Attorney John Coughlin said he understands the judge's frustrations, and his office is working to improve, but change takes time. The judge's concerns with the Hillsborough...
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones has pleaded guilty to four felony charges. Superior Court Judge Katherine K. Lumsden accepted the plea on Nov. 15, 2021, and sentenced the defendant to five years. Jones will serve one year in prison and spend the remainder on probation. He has resigned his position as district attorney.
A McCracken County assistant commonwealth’s attorney is running to be one of two circuit court judges for the county, following a longtime judge announcing last month he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2022. 60-year-old Charles “Chuck” Walter has been a private attorney since 1986 — located in Paducah for decades —...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault charges and is scheduled to stand trial next spring. Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, was a Republican state representative from Lewiston when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment under false pretenses and raped her earlier this year. Von...
A Savageville man, who was given a suspended 10-year prison term in 2019 for his part in a widespread conspiracy to kill an Eastern Shore Drug Task Force informant, was arraigned for other violent crimes Thursday, in Accomack Circuit Court. Thirty-year-old Deshawn Markiese Drummond entered pleas of not guilty to...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A defrocked priest pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of making false statements to FBI agents investigating clergy abuse. Former Philadelphia priest Robert Brennan, 83, changed his plea to guilty Wednesday in federal court, according to court documents. The charges stem from a federal investigation undertaken after...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing up to a year and a half in prison for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jason Riddle, 32, of Keene, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of government property and unlawful parading or picketing. Riddle admitted...
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday that a company who advertised as an upscale camping experience, and then defrauded campers out of their money, pleaded no contest in Antrim County Circuit Court. According the Michigan Department of the Attorney General, Bella Solviva Inc. pleaded no contest to the following before...
Judge Robert Bateman has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Circuit Court Judge, Division IV. Bateman was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee to fill the vacancy created when Judge Jill Ayers was appointed to the State Court of Criminal Appeals. Bateman has practiced law for more than 30...
This Monday morning it was learned that Colombian businessman Alex Saab, accused of having laundered hundreds of millions of dollars from corrupt businesses with the Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro, pleaded not guilty.
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City attorney has announced her bid for First District Circuit Court judge. Suzanne Cook is running for the seat that serves Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington counties. Cook currently practices law with Hunter, Smith, and Davis and teaches trial practice as an adjunct professor at the University of […]
A Benton County attorney has announced his intention to run for one of two Henry County Circuit Court judge seats. Terry Leonard is running for the Republican nomination for 24th District Circuit Court judge, according to his campaign website. He is seeking the Division 2 seat currently occupied by Donald...
Three men who pleaded guilty to planning to sell meth in Minnesota are going to prison. The defendants previously pleaded guilty to one federal count of conspiracy to distribute drugs. Aaron Stenquist was sentenced yesterday to ten years behind bars. Gerald Jensen and Juan Paniagua were previously sentenced to nine and six years in prison, respectively.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A former teacher at a Brevard County high school has pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot. Kenneth Reda had several charges pending, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds...
A Virginia contractor has been convicted of raping and murdering a college administrator, leaving her dead in her bathtub, after she complained about the company’s work on her deck. A jury found Thomas Clark guilty of first-degree murder, rape and abduction of 53-year-old Suzanne Fairman after deliberating Wednesday for an...
The third day of deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict on Thursday, as jurors were sent home following more than 24 hours of deliberation across three days this week. Jurors will reconvene at 9am CT on Friday.Earlier on Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder barred MSNBC from covering the trial inside the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a freelancer journalist was stopped by the Kenosha Police Department for allegedly running a traffic signal behind a bus used to transport jurors to the courthouse. Police said they believed the man tried to photograph the bus.NBC News...
