ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

So Long, Bad Vibes—YouTube’s Dislike Count Goes Private

By BlogHer
BlogHer
BlogHer
 3 days ago

So long, bad vibes—the dislike button has taken its final bow on YouTube after months of beta-testing where the Dislike count was hidden. In a video shared on November 10, Creator Liaison Matt Koval explained the company’s motivation behind this culture-shifting change, sharing that ultimately, “it’s much less likely to cause stress and embarrassment if the count isn’t visible to the public.” To be clear, the Dislike button isn’t going anywhere—it will remain.

However, the Dislike counts will now be private. Those numbers can now be found inside Studio Analytics under the Engagement tab in the backend of your account. According to Koval, the Dislike action will also continue to help tune your own recommendations but as a viewer, you won’t be able to see the Dislike count of the video you’re watching.

The hope is that this will make YouTube a safer, more inclusive space for all users, where the Dislike button has been previously used to target creators.

“Research teams at YouTube have found there’s this whole other use for disliking a video that I had never experienced as a creator and you may not have either,” he said. “Apparently groups of viewers are targeting a video’s Dislike button to drive up the count, turning it into something like a game with a visible scoreboard. And it’s usually because they don’t like the creator or what they stand for.”


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DSk1S_0cxcx6GS00

One of the most common questions around this update is: without Like and Dislike numbers, how will I know if a video is worth watching? Statistically speaking, this actually makes no difference.

“While viewers might use the dislike count to give them a sense of a video’s worth, when the YouTube teams looked at the data across millions of viewers and videos in the experiment, they didn’t see a noticeable difference in viewership regardless of whether they could see the dislike count or not. In other words, it didn’t really matter if a video had a lot of dislikes or not,” said Koval.

Will this improve the creator experience? Only time will tell.

Subscribe to the BlogHer newsletter for more tactical advice, exclusive content, and timely event updates.

Comments / 0

Related
BlogHer

Instagram Story Links for Everyone, TikTok Tips & More Social Media Updates

Let’s take a break from devouring The Facebook Papers, shall we? The social media tea is piping hot but for content creators and solopreneurs, the show must go on. Per usual, a slew of updates are being rolled out on the platforms you love to use. From Instagram expanding Story perks to more monetizing opps on TikTok, here are some of the biggest social media headlines to know this week: Instagram Story Links for Everyone Gone are the days when you needed at least 10K Instagram followers to place links inside your Stories. On October 27, the platform acknowledged how link-sharing is...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BlogHer

Here are the Trending Hashtags on TikTok Right Now

With less than two months left in 2021 (!), the tail end of Q4 is when a lot of creators start pumping out their end-of-year content. We’re talking “best of” lists, holiday shopping guides, and new year must-haves. Social media content plays an important role, too, so when TikTok unveils its most current trending hashtags, we’re paying extra attention. Right now, the most popular hashtags on the most popular social network are evergreen topics that virtually any entrepreneur can take advantage of. For example, you can show off your cleaning hacks with #CleaningTikTok, whether you’re a side hustler working from home or a small business owner with a storefront to keep tidy. If you want to demystify your daily schedule for curious supporters, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the #DayInMyLife hashtag. There’s also the #ShopWithMe hashtag for anyone who wants to share their latest beauty haul or grocery store trip. Check out all of the top trending hashtags for November below: #CompetitiveGaming #SundayRoutine #Manifestation #StyleInspo #DayInMyLife #VeteransDay #ShopWithMe #Receta #CleaningTikTok #NativeOwnedBusiness Join the BlogHer Creators Facebook Group to connect with other content creators and entrepreneurs in our community.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BlogHer

TikTok’s Holiday Content Guide, Clubhouse Replays, & More Social Media Updates

Need more proof that this year flew by? Feast your eyes upon the avalanche of holiday content coming your way. This week’s biggest social media headlines are all the most wonderful time of the year, whether you need gift inspo or want to make the most of your Q4 content (and traffic). In addition to sharing trends around gifting, your go-to social networks are also going above and beyond to help creators with their end-of-the-year content. Use Pinterest’s Holiday Guide to Plan Your E-Commerce Content Compared to 2020, holiday-related Pinterest searches were 43x greater back in August 2021, as in months before...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Eurogamer.net

YouTube will now hide the dislike count on videos

YouTube has announced plans to hide the dislike count for videos, and is now slowly rolling out the change across its platform. A dislike button will still be shown to all, and a channel owner will still be able to privately view the number of dislikes on a particular video. The only change is that the count will no longer be public.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Analytics
invenglobal.com

YouTube removes dislike counts to "reduce targeted dislikes"

According to a video posted by Youtube Creators, the video sharing platform will no longer have public dislike counts. The decision comes after experiments by YouTube in early 2021—trying to find out if it reduced dislike attacks on the website. “Apparently, groups of viewers are targeting a video’s Dislike button...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

PewDiePie Reveals His Take on YouTube Removing Dislike Count

YouTube videos will soon no longer display how many dislikes they have, only how many likes they have. The announcement was made by the Google-owned company yesterday, and so far, it's been met with substantial backlash. To this end, the unofficial King of YouTube, PewDiePie, has come out and commented on the decision, which he personally finds odd and confusing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

YouTube Starts Hiding Dislike Counts to Curb Creator Harassment

In an effort to thwart “dislike attacks” on creators, YouTube said that starting Wednesday (Nov. 10) it will start hiding public dislike counts. The change will roll out gradually across the entire platform. More from Variety. 'Squid Game' YouTube Video Content Crushes 'Game of Thrones' With 17 Billion Views (EXCLUSIVE)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
maketecheasier.com

YouTube to Permanently Eliminate Dislike Button Counts

If there is one notion carried throughout the Internet, it’s that people want to let you know when they are dissatisfied with you – much more so than people do when they are face to face with an issue. There’s something about being allowed to hide behind the computer screen. YouTube is no different. It greatly upset users this week when it announced it would be permanently eliminating the YouTube dislike button – or rather the dislike counts. Your opinion will still be tallied, but the dislike button counts on YouTube will no longer be displayed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allkpop.com

YouTube will be removing the dislike count numbers from public view on videos

According to a report by The Verge on November 10, YouTube will officially be removing the dislike count numbers from public view on their videos. The news media site stated, "YouTube has announced that it’ll be hiding public dislike counts on videos across its site, starting today. The company says the change is to keep smaller creators from being targeted by dislike attacks or harassment and to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators. The dislike button will still be there, but it’ll be for private feedback, rather than public shaming."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
International Business Times

YouTube Is Making Changes To The Dislike Button, Here’s Why

Following an experiment conducted by YouTube, the Google-owned video-sharing platform has decided to make some changes to the dislike button. The experiment attempted to find out if alterations made to the dislike button could limit harassment targeted at creators. “This change will roll out slowly over the next few days,”...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gizmochina.com

Say Goodbye to Dislikes on YouTube

Earlier today (11th November 2021), YouTube announced a major upcoming change that will be arriving on its platform. The company will be making the “dislike” count on all of the videos private on its website and app. This decision is big deal considering this simple feature has been in the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mac Observer

YouTube Moves to Hide Dislike Count From User Interface

YouTube announced on Wednesday that it will begin hiding the number of dislikes videos have on its platform. And earlier this year, we experimented with the dislike button to see whether or not changes could help better protect our creators from harassment, and reduce dislike attacks — where people work to drive up the number of dislikes on a creator’s videos.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Thrive Global

Vulnerability: From Arch Enemy to New Lover

We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
MENTAL HEALTH
BlogHer

BlogHer

Los Angeles, CA
9
Followers
141
Post
192
Views
ABOUT

BlogHer is a content and community platform built to inspire and educate millions of enterprising women.

 https://www.blogher.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy