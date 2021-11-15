ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

FNF21 | 2nd Round Playoff Pairings - Week 12 Schedule

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182zET_0cxcx5Nj00

2nd Round (November 18th-21st)
*All Games are 7 PM Friday, unless noted otherside

Class 5A
10 St. Amant at 7 Acadiana

Class 4A
16 Eunice at 1 Edna Karr
12 Leesville at 5 Westgate
3 Warren Easton at 19 Opelousas
10 Lakeshore at 7 Cecilia
2 Neville at 18 Carencro

Class 3A
5 Church Point at 21 Donaldsonville
3 St. Martinville at 19 Iota (GOTW)
2 Abbeville at 18 Wossman

Class 2A
3 General Trass at 19 Welsh
15 Franklin at 2 Loreauville

Class 1A
9 Basile at 8 Delta Charter

Quarterfinals

Division II
5 St. Thomas More at 4 Liberty

Division III
8 Ascension Episcopal at 1 Lafayette Christian
7 St. Thomas Aquinas at 2 Notre Dame

Division IV
5 Sacred Heart at 4 Calvary Baptist
14 St. Frederick at 6 Vermilion Catholic

If a team has a COVID-19 outbreak during the postseason, they will be forced to forfeit, and their opponent will automatically advance to the next round.

For the full bracket from all 9 classes and division, click HERE .

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

2nd Round Playoff matchups for Cenla schools

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Several local schools remain in the high school football playoffs heading into the second round with each looking to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals. CLASS 4A:. #12 Leesville vs #5 Westgate. CLASS 3A:. #10 Jena vs #7 Union Parish. CLASS 2A:. #1 Many vs #17...
CENTRAL, LA
Daily Iberian

Four local teams set for 2nd round playoff games

Four local teams are still in the LHSAA Football Playoffs, looking for another win this Friday in the Regional Round. Loreauville High School, the No. 2 seed in Class 2A, will play host to No. 15 seed Franklin Senior High School. Loreauville impressed in the first round, shutting out West St. Mary 49-0. Franklin, who beat D’Arbonne Woods Charter 54-7 in their first round matchup, will be hoping to be the ones to end Loreauville’s undefeated run this season. The two teams met one another in the regular season, with the Tigers edging the Hornets 47-42 in a District 7-2A game. The winner will face either No. 7 seed Jonesboro-Hodge or No. 10 seed Mangham.
FRANKLIN, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Ponca City News

High School playoff pairings set

Body Four area teams have earned spots in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association football playoffs. The Tonkawa Buccaneers finished second in District A-3 and will open the postseason with a game at home against Wayne. Morrison, Woodland and Pawnee also earned playoff spots by finishing in the top four...
HIGH SCHOOL
Gainesville Daily Register

Third-round volleyball schedule

Three area volleyball teams survived an exciting first week of playoff action. Callisburg, Collinsville and Lindsay each won their area round matches Thursday to qualify for the regional quarterfinals. Callisburg defeated Prairiland 3-1. The Lady Cats dropped the first set 25-21, then won the next three 25-14, 25-19, 25-23. After...
CALLISBURG, TX
westmetronews.net

Brookland-Cayce, Gray win 2nd round games in high school football playoffs

Brookland-Cayce slipped by Hanahan 28-27, at home Friday night in the second round of the South Carolina High School League Class 3A playoffs. Gray Collegiate defeated Crescent 58-0 at Fairfield Central High School. With the win the Bearcats move on to round three of the playoffs and will host Camden...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotw#Liberty Division Iii#Notre Dame Division Iv#Calvary Baptist#Catholic#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
footballscoop.com

NAIA announces first round playoff pairings

Joining in on the action in Division II and Division III, the NAIA announced its postseason pairings on Sunday. Unlike D2 and D3, the NAIA managed to play a postseason tournament in 2020, and the champion of that event -- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) -- begins the 2021 playoffs as the top seed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KATC News

High School Senior Spotlight: Opelousas' Javonnie Gibson

The first half of the season was a struggle for Opelousas football. Sitting at only 1-4, senior wide receiver Javonnie Gibson decided he wanted to make a change. "He just came to me and was like 'coach put me at quarterback,'" OHS Head Coach Jimmy Zachery said. "He saw the issues we were having. When we put him at quarterback, we took off like a rocket."
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy