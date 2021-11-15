ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Vacant home on Leroy Street in Lafayette damaged by fire

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sk61Z_0cxcx3cH00

An unoccupied home in Lafayette was damaged by a fire Monday morning.

Firefighters say they are working to determine a cause for the incident which happened at 6:18 a.m. at a house on Leroy Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they say the front room of the home was on fire. Emergency crews entered the burning home to conduct a search and rescue but found it was not occupied.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, they say, but the home sustained heavy fire damage.

During an investigation, officials learned the home had no utility services and neighbors say it has not been occupied for several months.

The home was vacant but individuals were seen, at times, going into the home, they say.

The fire originated in the living room of the home.
