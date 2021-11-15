ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Overfinch Restored This ’90s-Era Range Rover for Old-School Game Hunting

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUfht_0cxcx2jY00

Overfinch has been tuning Land Rovers since 1975, but the aftermarket firm claims its latest restomod is the most refined to date.

Designed for country purists, the new Field Edition comes courtesy of the in-house Heritage division, which specializes in reviving old examples of Britain’s most esteemed SUV. This particular Range Rover , which dates back to 1993, has been treated to a full “nut and bolt” restoration and is ripe for jaunts to the countryside or beyond.

While the 4×4 retains the original’s boxy silhouette and ‘90s charm, the performance and handling have been upgraded for the 21st century. Finished in elegant emerald green, the Field Edition rides on Overfinch’s own 16-inch alloy wheels. Under the hood, the 6.2-liter V-8 has been tweaked, with mechanical improvements to the front and rear differentials. The shop also added heavy-duty prop shafts and half shafts for more grunt, along with an upgraded transfer box and six-speed automatic gearbox. The tuned mill can produce 424 hp and 428 ft lbs of torque, whereas the original was good for a comparatively modest 200 horses and 251 ft lbs of twist. Overfinch’s new performance brakes, meanwhile, help keep that additional power in check.

Inside, the cabin showcases the firm’s craftsmanship. Finished in tan leather, it features diamond quilting on both the Recaro seating and suede headlining. This is complemented by hand-crafted burr walnut accents, lambswool carpets and knurled brightwork throughout. You can also expect all the requisite modern tech, including Bluetooth, satnav, high-end speakers, electric windows, ABS, traction control and more.

The real pièce de résistance, though, actually resides in the car’s rear end. The sizable boot is equipped with a gun box cellarette that has been handbuilt from walnut wood. Lined with leather and suede, it consists of two separate lockable drawers that can house a pair of shotguns as well as hunting gear and accessories. There’s even a special spot for your barware and stogies. To top it off, Overfinch has also collaborated with James Purdey & Sons for the launch. Naturally, the British outfit’s sporting shotguns and high-end field wear match the ride perfectly.

Suffice it to say, this refined four-wheeler is not exactly cheap. The Field Edition will set you back about $382,900 plus tax (£285,000). The bragging rights on your next hunting trip, however, will be priceless.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSsKQ_0cxcx2jY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsiwY_0cxcx2jY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAjqh_0cxcx2jY00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPigQ_0cxcx2jY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYqjh_0cxcx2jY00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjKIT_0cxcx2jY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6St9_0cxcx2jY00

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Look: Inside the $11 Million Luxury Condos Aboard the Epic 728-Foot Somnio Superyacht

The world’s first “yacht liner” is finally ready for her close-up. The gigantic 728-foot Somnio, which is something of a cross between a cruise ship and a superyacht, was unveiled to the public earlier this year without any images of the interior. On Tuesday, the first, official renders of the lavish living quarters were revealed, and, boy, it was worth the wait. The epic vessel, which is expected to cost in the ballpark of $600 million, will be one of the biggest residential yachts on the water once complete and offer a total of 39 luxury apartments. With prices starting from $11...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

One of Claude Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Paintings Could Fetch Over $40 Million at Auction

As the market for works by Claude Monet continues to see strong demand, Sotheby’s has unveiled a large-scale painting from the Impressionist’s famed “Water Lilies” series that it will auction later this month. That work, titled Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas (1918), will hit the block at a modern art evening sale in New York on November 16, where it is expected to fetch more than $40 million. Monet completed the works during the last decade of his life. They draw inspiration from the artist’s garden in Giverny. Coin Le Bassin aux Nymphéas is part of a series of late-period works that have commanded top auction prices in the...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

Hole-y Superyacht! Lazzarini Unveils a 276-Foot Concept With a Giant Void in the Middle

They say three times is a trend. If that’s the case, Lazzarini Design is very close to making superyachts with giant holes in the middle a thing—in conceptual form, at least. The disruptive design studio has just unveiled a new 279-foot vessel called Icaria that is characterized by a massive void in the superstructure. It comes just one month after the Italian outfit revealed the 226-foot superyacht concept Shape, which, you guessed it, was all air amidship. As with its predecessor, Icaria’s open main deck, or “hole deck” as Lazzarini calls it, can be customized with different furniture depending on how seafarers...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Pistonheads

Overfinch launches 'Heritage' Range Rover

While recent Overfinch Range Rovers may not have been universally adored, it's easy to imagine it accruing many more fans of its latest creations. Chiefly because 'Heritage' focuses on the best-looking Range Rovers, but also because it's the kind of classy, subtle package of upgrades Overfinch's reputation was founded on. To most, a Heritage Range Rover will be exactly that - a nicely presented classic. But underneath it benefits from a whole host of upgrades, including engine, suspension, and interior work. Overfinch says the result is a design classic "with a contemporary twist" - a 4x4 engineered by Land Rover but "elevated" by them. Looking at this car, it's hard to disagree.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Range Rover#Land Rovers#Old School Game Hunting#Heritage#Bluetooth#Abs
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Land Rover Defender Yearlong Review Arrival: Our 2021 SUV of the Year Gets Put to the Test

It's just a fact of life: Some vehicles are in higher demand than others. That holds true in the broader market and also in our long-term fleet. I couldn't give away my previous long-termer, the Mazda CX-30, to a fellow staffer in need of wheels. That won't be the case with my newest one. Within days of its arrival, colleagues flooded me with requests to borrow it for road trips to Alaska, camping expeditions to national parks, and to "just put miles on it." Welcome to the MotorTrend Garage, 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 SE. It's going to be a busy year for you.
CARS
topgear.com

Kingsley Range Rover ULEZ review: London-friendly classic driven

Kingsley Cars’ ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic, to give it its (very) full name, is a smart way to keep a classic on the road in cities like London. Cities that charge cars that don’t meet specific emissions standards a fee to drive in. In London there’s a 40-year rolling...
CARS
Autoweek.com

All-New Range Rover Is Minimalist on the Outside, Loaded on the Inside

Land Rover pulled the wraps off its all-new 2022 Range Rover at the Los Angeles auto show, set to go on sale in the spring. The luxury sport-ute is offered with a choice of two engines, two wheelbases, and three seating configurations. The exterior is an exercise in minimalism, while...
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW X5 M drag races Range Rover Sport SVR, Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Everyone knows weight is the enemy of performance, but thanks to the advancements in engine tech, today’s high-performance SUVs are just as quick off the line as supercars from the 2000s. Who would’ve thought that something as porky as the BMW X5 could drop below the four-second mark in the sprint to 60 mph? That’s despite the fact it weighs about as much as the moon and is a large vehicle with enough room for the whole family.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

Tuners Have Already Started Work On 2022 Range Rover With Aftermarket OLED Tailights

The 2022 Range Rover has caused a stir in the automotive world after its official debut last week and naturally, it didn’t take time for the first aftermarket options to appear. British company Glohh which specializes in the design of “specialist lighting for luxury automobiles” presented OLED taillights for the new generation Range Rover for those who are not happy with the stock units.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Large Luxury SUV Comparison: BMW X7 Vs. Range Rover

A new Range Rover doesn't come around often. The nomenclature reserved for the biggest, most luxurious SUV Land Rover has to offer is 51 years old, and we're only now going into the fifth generation. The first-generation models are highly sought after, with restomod models costing more than a brand-new...
HOME & GARDEN
Autoblog

2023 Mazda CX-50 revealed as outdoorsy compact SUV with upcoming hybrid

Mazda has announced a whole expanded line-up of fresh SUVs coming in the next few years, and the first of them has finally been revealed. The 2023 Mazda CX-50 will fill a slot above the CX-30 with a size similar to the CX-5. And it will have a number of interesting features, including an upcoming hybrid powertrain.
CARS
thedanielislandnews.com

Restoring old fishing memories with new ones

For the past few months, Elliott (my son), David (my brother) and I have been restoring my father’s old Kenner Pro Skiff. In the years since my dad passed away, the boat had fallen into disrepair. The engine was inoperable. The steering was locked up. The trailer was a death trap. Literally, nothing on the boat was in working condition.
HOBBIES
Carscoops

Dear Toyota, Please Bring The New Land Cruiser To The U.S.

The 300-series Toyota Land Cruiser was only revealed a few months ago but it has already proven to be exceptionally popular. Sadly, it will not be sold in the United States. For whatever reason, Toyota has decided to kill the Land Cruiser in the U.S., despite consumers in the States absolutely loving SUVs of this size. While it won’t be sold locally, Doug DeMuro recently had the opportunity to test one on local soil.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

How the new Range Rover painstakingly achieves its less-is-more design

LOS ANGELES — When the new Range Rover was revealed in North America for the first time Monday underneath the epic, spherical Oscars museum theater, Land Rover design director Gerry McGovern spoke repeatedly about the philosophy of "modern, reductive design" driving the latest generation of an automotive icon. By "reductive" he meant free from excessive lines and ornamentation, the former of which is frequently seen throughout the automotive industry, while the latter is something the last two Range Rovers were not immune to, especially after mid-cycle refreshes. McGovern quoted famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe's well-known mantra of "less is more" and showed admiration for Coco Chanel, who said "Some people think luxury is the opposite of poverty. It is not. It is the opposite of vulgarity."
CARS
AutoExpress

New Genesis GV70 Electrified SUV arrives as brand’s third electric car

The Genesis GV70 SUV has been given a fully-electric transformation, to go head-to-head with the Audi e-tron and Mercedes EQC. Called the Genesis Electrified GV70, this new zero-emissions version of the GV70 uses a dual-motor four-wheel drive setup producing 483bhp, and offers 350kW rapid charging capability. From 2025 onwards, every...
CARS
Outsider.com

More Than a Penny: Rare 1 Cent Piece Sells for Massive Price

You probably spend a good portion of your week planted on the couch. Actually, estimates show that the average American watches over 4 hours of TV each night. If you follow that math, it comes out to about 28 hours per week or 2 whole months of couch-lock per year. But how often do you inspect your throne? Well, it might be time to go digging through those couch cushions. Heck, maybe even invest in a metal detector. Why? Apparently, a certain penny print can rake in a lot more than you’d think. In recent years, a rare 1 cent piece went for a whopping $25k. More on that below.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Embraer Unveils 4 Sleek New Alternative-Fuel Aircraft Concepts With Low-to-Zero Emissions

Embraer took another step toward a greener future by introducing four small, prop-driven, low-to-zero emissions concept designs this week. “We will see a big transformation in our industry towards a more sustainable aviation,” said Arjan Meijer, president and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “Embraer is in a unique position to make viable the introduction of new disruptive green technologies.” While that sounds good, but no one actually knows how viable or disruptive any one approach will be, which explains why the new Energia line includes four options with varying approaches. Two of the four designs are nine-seaters. The first, the Energia Hybrid, will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz.com

Someone's Already Fixed The New Range Rover's Biggest Fault

The all-new Range Rover finally made its debut last week, and it's safe to say that most people were satisfied with what Land Rover did. It manages to hit all the famous Range Rover design requirements while adding a few new elements like flush door handles and a Mini-like floating roof. With a 50 year heritage, it can be tricky to get the design right.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee starts at $39,185, cheapest V8 model climbs to $56,365

No surprises here, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee costs more. On Wednesday, Jeep shared prices for the two-row Grand Cherokee and the SUV starts at $39,185 for a base Laredo trim after a pricey $1,795 destination charge. The base price before the destination charge climbs $1,930 compared to the outgoing model. If you're looking for a base Grand Cherokee with a 4x4 system, the price rises to $41,185.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy