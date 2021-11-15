Digital Food Ordering Is Changing the Restaurant Industry, From the Outside In

Picture this. You’re a teenager in Santa Cruz in the 90s, hanging out with your friends after a long day of school. You’re all pretty hungry, so you turn on your computer and order a pizza. Pretty normal, right? Wrong. In 1994, PizzaHut launched what is widely recognized as the first online delivery service in history — PizzaNet. In fact, PizzaNet’s first sale is sometimes credited as the first online purchase ever. The website was pretty simple, but it was groundbreaking for its time. In the past, customers would have to call a restaurant to order delivery, but now you could place a pizza order right to your door in minutes from your phone. No worry of getting put on hold or being rushed to remember your family’s complicated order. Something about the self-guided act of being able to manually craft your food order was desirable to customers, and the food delivery industry has only grown since then.

