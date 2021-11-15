ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino 0-10 England: player ratings from the World Cup qualifier

By Jacob Steinberg
The Guardian
 3 days ago

England

Aaron Ramsdale The 23-year-old was focused on his debut, making a good save in the first half. 7/10

Conor Coady The Wolves captain was unruffled. Stepped out from the back and used the ball confidently. 6

Harry Maguire There was no ear-cupping after the defender’s goal this time. Powerful header gave England control. 7

Tyrone Mings He will be delighted to get on the scoresheet after a difficult time at club level. 7

Trent Alexander-Arnold Rushed in possession at first, but he eventually found his range and made three goals. 6

Kalvin Phillips The midfielder was diligent before going off. Maintained discipline and allowed others to shine again. 6

Jude Bellingham The youngster had freedom to advance and link with the attack. Had a goal disallowed. 7

England’s Jude Bellingham impressed with his attacking skills in 10-0 drubbing of San Marino. Photograph: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka Sparkled on the left and had a hand in England’s second. Headed in the 10th. 8

Emile Smith Rowe The youngster picked up an assist and a goal on his full debut. Typically energetic. 8

Phil Foden Set up Maguire’s goal and won England’s first penalty. Skilful, inventive and offered incisive passing. 7

Harry Kane Wanted to start and he moved five behind Wayne Rooney’s record with another first-half hat-trick. 9

Substitutes

Ben Chilwell Pushed high after slotting in at left-back at half-time. Looks confident after a fine run. 7

Conor Gallagher Almost scored on his debut. Eager and was not afraid to take the ball. 7

Tammy Abraham The striker missed a big chance, but he made Smith Rowe’s goal and eventually scored. 7

Reece James Looked assured after replacing Kane in the second half. 6

John Stones A quick runout for the Manchester City centre-back. 6

