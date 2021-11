If you want the consistently best credit card for Amazon shopping, here is the Amazon Prime credit card with an instant $200 gift card – no spending requirement. The Amazon Prime card is not one people normally think of as being a great points card and that is because – it really isn’t! However, it does earn a consistent 5% back on Amazon purchases (with some promotions bringing that all the way to 20%) and offering a constant interest-free payment option on purchases from Amazon. If you don’t have the card, it has a rare, higher sign-up bonus right now.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 16 HOURS AGO