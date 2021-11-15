ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIEWS FROM ELSEWHERE: Sustainable farming practices encouraging, but agriculture needs more

By Suzanne Rook
 3 days ago

The population is growing and the climate is changing, and both of those things will have a big impact on the future of agriculture and food production. Farmers — some of them right here in southern Minnesota — are working on solutions to ensure the land they farm now will be...

dtnpf.com

Cotton Farmers Benefit From Adopting Sustainable Practices

DUNDEE, Miss. (DTN) -- Jake Dodd earns a $2.50 premium for every ginned bale of cotton for acres enrolled in BASF's e3 sustainability program. The Wilson, Arkansas, producer said the financial participation incentive is nice, but the perks associated with the program go far beyond extra money in his pocket.
AGRICULTURE
southernminn.com

Higher turkey prices not a windfall for farmers

Minnesota farmers grow about 45 million turkeys a year on more than 500 farms according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The price of those birds has steadily increased this year, as demand rose after being tamped down by the pandemic last year when fewer families gathered and restaurants were empty.
AGRICULTURE
do512.com

Sowers Sustainable Farms

We are a sustainable family farmstead dedicated to restoring biodiversity and natural balance. It is our mission to provide an educational environment that inspires others to make choices in favor of sustainability and environmental regeneration no matter how small or large. We hope this focus on education will provoke positive change on a larger scale and motivate a change in the way we use our resources.
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Gene editing can transform crop and animal agriculture — but we need to encourage competition and prioritize ‘ethical innovation’ to realize gains

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. [W]hile gene editing has had the potential to reduce inputs, improve nutrition, and “climate proof” our food supply, little has materialized...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Harmonizing climate-smart and sustainable agriculture

Developing new modelling tools to support better design of climate change adaptation strategies offers an opportunity to harmonize crop production, climate change mitigation and environmental sustainability. Global food supply has been and will continue to be challenged by climate change. Reconciling empirical evidence and model simulations improves our ability to...
AGRICULTURE
ksjd.org

Farm News & Views - November 16, 2021

Agriculture was a bit of a contentious topic at the recent Glasgow Climate Summit. A representative of the Humane Society International claimed that animal agriculture is responsible for at least 14.5-16.5% of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions globally, and that the livestock sector is projected to account for nearly 50% of the global emissions by 2030. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that the current administration is against the viewpoint that animal agriculture must end, and that the only way to reduce emissions from livestock is to reduce the amount of livestock raised. He pointed out that the USDA is pursuing multiple workstreams to reduce methane emissions from the agricultural sector, including the adoption of alternative manure management systems, expanding on-farm generation of natural gas, and using renewable energy for agricultural production activities.
AGRICULTURE
modernfarmer.com

Meeting the Growing Need for Accessible Agriculture

On most combine harvesters, the ladder runs straight up and down, with no curvature over the wheel. On some, the first step to that ladder is 33 inches up, more than two-and-a-half feet off the ground. That’s a hefty hike up and a big drop down, especially when you’re climbing in and out of the machine multiple times a day.
AGRICULTURE
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Letter to the EU on climate change and agricultural sustainability

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The European Commission is taking public feedback on gene editing. I urge you to send your letter here. If you need an idea of some aspects to emphasize,...
AGRICULTURE
aibusiness.com

AI in agriculture: Augmenting farms with object recognition

Dan Vertachnik from Twenty20 Solutions explains how his team is using AI and IoT to improve cannabis harvests in California. When it comes to stereotypes, the notion that farmers have to be armed is as old as time itself. The clichéd 'get off my land' wouldn’t work without a shotgun in hand.
AGRICULTURE
ArchDaily

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture. The climate crisis has become a staple of the architecture discourse, with the field slowly acknowledging its contribution to environmental issues and seeking to reframe its values and approaches. However, there is an evident lack of commitment and consistency in addressing the matter and an absence of systemic change. Emerging practices, organizations and startups are carving a new architecture practice, slowly unfolding a paradigm shift beyond "green" add-ons and technical equipment. Addressing environmental issues on multiple levels, from policy and design strategies to materials and construction processes, the following are some of the actors reframing the profession's relationship with sustainability.
ENTERTAINMENT
Inhabitat.com

We need to talk about farming, agriculture and emissions

Many plant-based activists claim that leaders at COP26 aren’t paying enough attention to methane emissions from agriculture. They say that a global change in diet toward veganism could help slow climate change. Animal agriculture contributes about 20% to human-caused climate change. The need for grazing land also drives deforestation. But...
AGRICULTURE
AGRICULTURE
spectrumnews1.com

Crestwood family farm converts to sustainable biodynamic farming

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky farm has incorporated a profound approach to farming to avoid using any type of pesticides and herbicides. That's where you can usually find the fourth generation steward, Maggie Keith on the 1,300 acre Foxhollow Farm in Crestwood. What You Need To Know. More and more...
CRESTWOOD, KY
agdaily.com

Perspective: Agriculture needs the global economy

Have you seen the social media posts with comedian Melissa McCarthy on her jet ski going to the cargo ships sitting in the oceans for Christmas shopping? You’ve heard all the things ahead of this holiday season: Start shopping two months ago because the products aren’t going to be on the shelves, support local companies instead, buy made-in-America products because they don’t get stuck on cargo ships, etc.
AGRICULTURE
libertywingspan.com

Compost bins encourage campus sustainability

The Students for Environmental Action Club hopes to make the world a little greener with the installation of a campus compost bin. “The idea of a composting system came up as a far-fetched dream we wanted to try in the future because we had heard of other schools around the country doing it,” club project coordinator Lauren Maher said. “However, we started working out a few details, and realized it was more realistic than we thought.”
ENVIRONMENT
Watauga Democrat

Agriculture extension vaccinates more than 100 farm workers

WATAUGA COUNTY — Farmworkers from all over the High Country lined up at Watauga County Agriculture Extension for their COVID-19 booster shot on Nov. 4. High Country Community Health partnered with the cooperative extension to bring a vaccine clinic to those who work in the area’s booming Christmas tree industry, from 8 a.m. to noon.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
ecowatch.com

45 Countries Pledge Over $4 Billion to Support Sustainable Agriculture, But Is It Enough?

Forty-five countries including the UK pledged Saturday to protect nature and transition to more sustainable farming. The announcement was made on Nature and Land Use day at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, which the UK is hosting, and comes with a promise to use more than $4 billion in public sector investments to make agriculture more resilient to the climate crisis and make new innovations accessible to farmers around the world.
AGRICULTURE

