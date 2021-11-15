VIEWS FROM ELSEWHERE: Sustainable farming practices encouraging, but agriculture needs more

Agriculture was a bit of a contentious topic at the recent Glasgow Climate Summit. A representative of the Humane Society International claimed that animal agriculture is responsible for at least 14.5-16.5% of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions globally, and that the livestock sector is projected to account for nearly 50% of the global emissions by 2030. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said that the current administration is against the viewpoint that animal agriculture must end, and that the only way to reduce emissions from livestock is to reduce the amount of livestock raised. He pointed out that the USDA is pursuing multiple workstreams to reduce methane emissions from the agricultural sector, including the adoption of alternative manure management systems, expanding on-farm generation of natural gas, and using renewable energy for agricultural production activities.

