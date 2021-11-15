ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Napolis Sue Homeowners’ Insurers, Arguing Policy Should Cover Former Firm Employee’s Lawsuit

By Jane Wester
Law.com
 3 days ago

Attorneys Paul Napoli and Marie Kaiser Napoli have filed a federal lawsuit against the companies that...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

All FIFTY Senate Republicans launch bid to strike down Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate on private companies with official Congressional challenge to the executive branch

All fifty Senate Republicans are launching a formal challenge to President Biden's vaccine requirement for private businesses, as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) order is being challenged in court. Indiana Sen. Mike Braun leads his 49 GOP colleagues in filing a resolution of disapproval against Biden's order that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Law.com

Auto-Owners Insurance Sues over Business Owners Policy Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Auto-Owners Insurance sued The Estate of Eric Christopher Keais, Ralph William Dover III and other defendants Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The complaint, brought by Kendall | Mandell, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners owes no duty to defend or indemnify any defendants under a business owners insurance policy. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-00216, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Keais et al.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Law.com

Law Firm Management by Fear No Longer Flies: The Morning Minute

NOT-SO-HORRIBLE BOSSES - What’s the matter with these kids today? Suddenly it’s not OK to berate, intimidate, manipulate and humiliate young lawyers in the workplace? Apparently, as Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, that management style doesn’t work anymore. Believe it or not, current partners and practice leaders say fear-based bullying tactics are counterproductive with younger generations of lawyers and do nothing to inspire loyalty at a time when attorneys are changing jobs like we used to change our clothes before the pandemic. But how’s anyone supposed to learn the ropes in a “professional” and “supportive” environment? Turns out that putting a premium on transparency and (non-yelling) communication goes a long way toward creating one of those culture thingies you hear so much about. “It is about earning that respect,” said Shayda Le, a partner at employment, labor and benefits law firm Barran Liebman in Portland, Oregon. “The partners now understand that if the associates don’t respect you, they may still perform but they won’t stick around.”
LAW
Law.com

Cyber Insurers' Increased Risk Threatens Many Small Firms' Coverage

As cyberattacks grow, cyber insurance is increasingly becoming a cost of doing business at law firms. But securing that cyber insurance is also becoming more difficult. Small law firms are facing insurance carriers that are placing a heavier emphasis on proactive cybersecurity measures, dropping clients, and even exiting the cyber insurance space when the risk outweighs the premium.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Equifax, Others Sued over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Equifax and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The court action was brought by Berry & Associates and Armor Law on behalf of Fernickus Miguel Kinslow. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04743, Kinslow v. Equifax Information Services LLC et al.
LAW
West Virginia Record

Former employee sues Rosiak for wrongful termination

NEW CUMBERLAND — A woman is suing Rosiak LLC claiming she was injured at work and her employment was wrongfully terminated. Frank Rosiak and Rosiak LLC were both named as defendants in the suit. Marie Burton was employed by the defendant and was directed to utilize a plastic bucket to...
NEW CUMBERLAND, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Gender Discrimination#Attorneys#Insurers
Law.com

Biden Tax Threatens Climate Goals, Clean-Power Companies Say

The objection comes at a pivotal moment for the Biden administration, with Democratic leaders scrambling to pass the spending package, known at the Build Back Better Act, amid pushback from both Republicans and moderate Democrats. Corporate tax changes proposed in President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion spending plan threaten to undercut...
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

Law Firm's Claim That It Isn't a Debt Collector Goes Bust in FDCPA Case

A New Jersey federal judge presiding over a Fair Debt Collection Practices Act lawsuit has rejected a claim by a law firm that collects mortgage debts that it does not meet the definition of a “debt collector” under the act. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler of the District of New...
POLITICS
Law.com

DOJ Executes Its Return to Strict Corporate Compliance

Each week, the Law.com Barometer newsletter, powered by the ALM Global Newsroom and Legalweek brings you the trends, disruptions, and shifts our reporters and editors are tracking through coverage spanning every beat and region across the ALM Global Newsroom. The micro-topic coverage will not only help you navigate the changing legal landscape but also prepare you to discuss these shifts with thousands of legal leaders at Legalweek New York 2022. Held in-person January 31- February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one place where the entire legal profession gathers to explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their roles and gain the tools to get legal business done. Registration now open.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Lazer Spot Sued over Alleged Wage-And-Hour Violations

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against Lazer Spot Inc. Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed on behalf of Patrick Bush and Krashina McMillan, pursues claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-04727, Bush et al v. Lazer Spot, Inc.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Honeywell Retains Husch Blackwell for Florida Litigation Over Right to Pension Benefits

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Honeywell International to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Bolliger Law Group on behalf of Caterina Bolliger, seeks declaratory judgment regarding the resolution to understanding Caterina’s rights to pension benefits of her deceased husband Ernest. Ernest retired as a manufacturing engineer supervisor from Honeywell. The case is 8:21-cv-02706, Bolliger v. Honeywell International, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Groups Seeking Initial En Banc Review of OSHA Vaccine-or-Test Mandate Face Challenges

Groups looking to get expedited en banc review of their challenge to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate issued this month face challenges in having their requests granted, legal experts said. Appellate courts grant initial en banc review in two situations: When there is conflicting law within the...
LAW
Law.com

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Accuses Former Engineer for Downloading Thousands of Files for Competitor in Trade Secrets Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. BioMarin Pharmaceutical sued a former QA engineer Wednesday in California Northern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, filed by Reed Smith, accuses the defendant of misappropriating confidential information and unlawfully downloading more than 1,800 BioMarin files for a competitor. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-08922, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. v. Caraballo.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Do Prosecutors Get Special Treatment From Bar Disciplinary Agencies?

Prosecutors are the most powerful public officials in America and have the power to destroy people’s lives. But prosecutors are rarely sanctioned when they break the rules. In an extraordinary and unprecedented lawsuit, a group of law professors, along with a civil rights organization (Civil Rights Corps), has filed a Civil Rights action in New York federal court challenging under the First Amendment the constitutionality of an obscure New York state regulation (Judiciary Law §90(10)) that arguably requires disciplinary complaints against attorneys to be kept secret unless a public sanction has been imposed, or the Appellate Division for “good cause” authorizes disclosure, which almost never happens. This statute has long been the subject of debate in New York. Many experts claim that the statute prevents only the grievance committee from revealing the complaint and the grievance proceedings. Numerous past complaints, including the recent ones against Giuliani, have been publicized without retribution against those who filed it. In this case, New York City’s Corporation Counsel claims that the law professors acted unlawfully and swiftly sought to punish them for the public filings of disciplinary complaints against prosecutors who had engaged in misconduct.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Law.com

DLA Piper Steps in for Medical Device Maker Medtronic, Hit With South Florida Breach-of-Contract Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. DLA Piper on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Lerman & Whitebook on behalf of Doral Costa Capital LLC in 1:21-cv-24056, Doral Costa Capital LLC v. Medtronic USA Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

The Lasting Impact of COVID: The New Law Firm Working Environment

Even though some law firm executive committees have happily restored their face-time requirements and no longer allow for hybrid working, law firm leaders will be remiss if they do not take a long hard look at what that will mean for the 2022 workforce and beyond. The COVID-19 global pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Investors Claim Baby Health Monitor Maker Failed to Disclose Potential FDA Hurdles

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Owlet Inc., maker of the Smart Sock baby health monitor, was hit with a securities class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, backed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, alleges that executives of Owlet, which went public in July 2021 by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, failed to disclose that its Smart Sock device was likely to be treated as a medical device by the Food and Drug Administration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-09016, Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation et al.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy