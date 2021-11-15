ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘Loads more in locker’ – Jason Knight sees better times for Ireland and himself

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAAGC_0cxcv4Hk00

Jason Knight is convinced there is more to come from both himself and the Republic of Ireland after playing a key role in a satisfying end to a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 20-year-old Derby midfielder made a stunning impact after coming off the bench against Luxembourg on Sunday evening, playing a role in all three goals as Ireland signed off from their Group A campaign with a 3-0 victory.

The Republic’s hopes of making it to Qatar next year were effectively over after they lost their first three games in the group, including an embarrassing 1-0 home defeat by Luxembourg, but Stephen Kenny’s new-look squad recovered to finish third behind Serbia and Portugal to suggest there are better times ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQx4B_0cxcv4Hk00

Asked if there is more to come from him, Knight said: “Definitely, not just from me, from everybody. There is loads more in the locker and it is down to me to show that.

“It is just consistency. We have seen progression as we have gone through the campaign. I think it is just about keeping that going and bringing that forward and trying to get the best out of the squad that we can.

“The lads have been really, really good, especially in the last couple of camps. That is what you want as a competitive nation. You want to be really, really competitive within the squad as well, and I think we have that at the moment.”

We have had a really good last four or five months and we just want to keep progressing into the March camp now.

Jason Knight

Ireland could be forgiven for wondering what might have been had they managed to hang on to the leads they took in both Serbia and Portugal before losing narrowly, although Knight insists there is no point in doing so.

He said: “You might say that, but I don’t think we can look back on that. We just want to look forward.

“We have had a really good last four or five months and we just want to keep progressing into the March camp now.”

Knight has been promoted to the senior team by his former Under-21s manager Kenny and he, along with the likes of keeper Gavin Bazunu and defender Andrew Omobamidele, has made the step up look more than comfortable.

He said: “It might look that way, but I think that has been down to the fact that a lot of senior players have been really, really good to us, obviously the staff as well.

“But the senior players have done their best to try to integrate us as well and look after us in that sense.”

Comments / 0

Related
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Knight
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale says trio’s England recognition shows strides Arsenal are making

Aaron Ramsdale believes the fact three Arsenal players started England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino is proof of the upturn in fortunes at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners goalkeeper was handed his England debut on a record-breaking night in San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.Harry Kane scored four goals in 15 first-half minutes with Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and a Filippo Fabbri own goal adding to the impressive tally.There was also a first England goal for Emile Smith Rowe his recent fine form at Arsenal rewarded with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Portugal held by Republic of Ireland as Pepe sees straight red card

Portugal moved closer to automatic World Cup qualification on Thursday despite a poor 0-0 draw with Republic of Ireland that left them needing another point in their final game at home to Group A rivals Serbia to secure their spot in Qatar. Portugal narrowly avoided a shock loss to Ireland...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Uk#Group A
The Independent

Wales duo Will Rowlands and WillGriff John ‘unlikely’ to be fit for Australia

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys says it is “unlikely” that forwards Will Rowlands and WillGriff John will be fit for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia.Lock Rowlands and prop John suffered head injuries during Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji in Cardiff last weekend.John’s fellow prop Tomas Francis meanwhile, is following return-to-play protocols after being concussed in training last week.And wing Josh Adams who was withdrawn from the starting line-up just before kick-off against Fiji due to a calf muscle issue, is also being monitored.Humphreys said: “Regarding the two head injury assessments (Rowlands and John), they are following...
RUGBY
The Independent

Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of Ireland’s clash with Argentina

Ireland scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Sunday’s autumn international against Argentina in Dublin due to a thigh injury.Gibson-Park helped Ireland defeat his native New Zealand 29-20 last Saturday, having scored his maiden international try in the 60-5 success over Japan the previous weekend.Fellow Leinster player Luke McGrath has been added to Andy Farrell’s squad to provide additional cover.McGrath is yet to feature under head coach Farrell, having won the last of his 19 Ireland caps as a substitute in the quarter-final loss to the All Blacks at the 2019 World Cup.The 28-year-old joins Munster pair Conor Murray...
WORLD
The Independent

Sports scientist says heat acclimatisation could give England advantage in Qatar

A leading sports scientist believes England can get an advantage over other teams at next year’s World Cup in Qatar with proper heat acclimatisation training. The Three Lions, who booked their place at the tournament with a 10-0 win over San Marino on Monday, will be exposed to temperatures in the mid-to-late 30s, just a week after playing in home autumnal conditions in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kieffer Moore goal gives Wales a lift in quest for Qatar qualification

Wales will be seeded for the World Cup play-offs after Kieffer Moore’s equaliser secured a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Cardiff.Moore struck just after the half-hour mark to cancel out Kevin De Bruyne’s 12th-minute opener for the visitors.Already guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League results, Rob Page’s Wales were determined to secure a home tie in March by finishing second in Group E.Oh, and we're seeded. These players 🥰#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/01HxHDLRAo— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 16, 2021The point against Belgium – already confirmed as through to Qatar 2022 as table-toppers – was enough to ensure Wales finish above the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire to start in England front row against South Africa

England will face the feared South African pack with a depleted front row after Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire were given starts in Saturday’s climax to the autumn against South Africa.Injury and an outbreak of coronavirus mean that loosehead prop Rodd will win his second cap while Blamire, who has made only three starts for his club Newcastle takes the hooking duties.Joe Marler leaves self-isolation on Friday and so is confined to a bench role for the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.Eddie Jones has thrown a curve ball on the right wing where outside centre Joe Marchant is picked ahead of specialist Adam Radwan and Max Malins, who has been in free-scoring form for Saracens this season.
WORLD
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton urges sportspeople to talk out about global issues

Lewis Hamilton has called on more sportspeople to talk out about global issues as the Formula One world champion prepares for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix this weekend. A first race in the Arabian country has once again brought the human rights record of Qatar under a microscope. The World...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Conor Gallagher thanks ‘amazing’ Patrick Vieira after making England debut

Conor Gallagher has praised the impact of Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira in turning him into a fully-fledged England international.The 21-year-old became the latest player to earn a Three Lions cap as he came off the bench in the record-breaking 10-0 thrashing of San Marino on Monday night.Victory secured England’s spot at the 2022 World Cup, with Gallagher harbouring ambitions to be part of Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar.But for now he is happy learning from Vieira as the Chelsea midfielder continues to flourish on a season-long loan at Selhurst Park.“Working under Patrick is amazing,” he said. “He was one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ibrox exit, Liverpool link and Villa aims – Steven Gerrard addresses key issues

Aston Villa have introduced new head coach Steven Gerrard to the media before his first game in charge on Saturday at home against Brighton.Former Rangers boss Gerrard, 41, faces a tough task as Villa sit 16th in the Premier League table, two points above the relegation zone, after five straight defeats.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key issues covered in the former England and Liverpool captain’s first press conference.Why quit Rangers after Scottish title triumph?Gerrard said he left Ibrox with a “heavy heart” but with his “head held high” after last season guiding Rangers to Premiership glory for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Novak Djokovic insists ‘freedom of choice essential’ on Covid vaccine

World number one Novak Djokovic has reiterated his stand about freedom of choice over taking the Covid vaccine as suspense grows over his participation at the Australian Open in January. Serbian Djokovic has repeatedly declined to disclose his vaccination status and said last month that he was unsure if he...
TENNIS
The Independent

Graham Potter spends night sleeping rough to highlight plight of homeless

Brighton boss Graham Potter recently spent a night sleeping rough on the streets for a homelessness charity and insisted on Thursday: “It’s the least we can do.”Potter, his assistant Billy Reid and first-team coach Bruno joined The Big Sleep Out last Friday night to raise awareness and funds for the homeless in the city.The event was organised by local charity Off the Fence to support the homeless community.“I’m a patron of that particular charity so I’m involved with them,” said Potter.“We slept rough, we had one night, it was a very easy experience of the reality of what homelessness is.“Unfortunately...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

340K+
Followers
133K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy