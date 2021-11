From celebrating the arts to learning how to solve crime, see what’s been happening lately at CofC. The College of Charleston Student Veterans Organization and the Center for Civic Engagement planted flags on the Cistern to honor faculty, staff, students and alumni who have served in the armed forces in recognition of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2021. Learn more about how the College supports student-veterans year round. (Photos by Alec Pourmoghadam)

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO