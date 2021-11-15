Food Banks Preparing For Greater Need This Holiday Season

COVID-19 put a lot more work on the Feeding the Valley's shoulders, as there was an increase of 53% during the peak of the pandemic and is only down to 35% of an increase now, according to President and CEO of the food bank, Frank Sheppard. With the rising of...
Nov. 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both meal prep and food distribution will take place at Skyway Church located at 14900 W. Van Buren St. in Goodyear. To volunteer, or to receive a hot Thanksgiving meal, contact All...
DENVER — The Food Bank of the Rockies relies on the work of about 18,000 volunteers, and as is happening across many industries, the food bank says it's experiencing a worker shortage. "Volunteers!" said Selina Armendariz. "I don’t think people realize the work it takes to keep that food bank...
The season of giving has begun as All Faiths Food Bank will launch its annual turkey drive at 9 a.m. Saturday at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota. This year's partnership between All Faiths, the Van Wezel, and The Bay Sarasota will bring a record number of frozen turkeys, veggies, and other side items into the homes of area residents facing food poverty.
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Food pantries are seeing an increase in the number of people needing help to feed their families. Now, the Food Bank of South Jersey is sounding the alarm as Thanksgiving approaches.
Shipping delays and higher costs are some of the problems that food banks are dealing with, so they’re doing their best to make sure that every family is taken care of as the holidays approach.
Food is flying off the shelves at the Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken.
“From up top, across and over is, we’re probably turning this over every 25 days,” Food Bank of...
EDWARDSBURG — For many, the holidays are a time of giving and receiving, and one Edwardsburg organization is preparing to receive donations and give them back to hundreds of area families. The Edwardsburg Food Pantry, located at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 24832 US-12, Edwardsburg, is gearing up to...
The partnership between Slalom and the Greater Boston Food Bank is longstanding, multi-layered and deep. Together, they’re forging a 21st century approach to the oldest problem in the world: solving hunger.
CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank held its largest distribution event of the year on Thursday. 5,000 households were expected to come through the drive-thru line at the City of Cleveland's Municipal Lot between 1 and 4 p.m. as the Food Bank distributed healthy foods and other items to help complete a holiday meal.
One day a week for years, members of the Auburn Lions Club have been coming into the Auburn Food Bank to fill 420 plastic bags with food. And every Friday during the school year, school counselors at each school receive 20 of the bags from the food bank, which they hand out to food insecure students so they won’t go hungry on weekends or three-day holidays when there is no school.
CARLISLE, Pa. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than two dozen food banks received donated turkeys from the Giant Company this week, including on serving this area. The company donated 10,000 turkeys to 27 partner food banks in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia ahead of Thanksgiving. According to a release, this...
The Weld Food Bank, a nonprofit aimed at fighting hunger in Weld County, will host its annual holiday food drive Nov. 13 at multiple locations in Greeley. The food bank has held the food drive for at least the past 25 years in conjunction with area partners, according to chief executive officer Bob O’Connor.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The United Service Organizations, Inc., will be collecting food items for families in need for the holiday season. Bags of food will be going to active duty E-4 families so they can still enjoy the comfort of the holidays, without breaking their budgets. USO is collecting instant mashed potatoes, instant stuffing, […]
The Least of These food pantry in Christian County is dealing with more requests for help this holiday season. Executive Director Kristy Carter says the food bank gets about eight new families every day. She says volunteers and donations are desperately needed. Food banks nationwide are struggling with surging food...
SPEEDWAY — Sometimes, you need heavy equipment if you want to unload big shipments of food and get them to the hungry people who need it. Located along Route 20 in Speedway, Helpful Harvest Food Bank has been helping hundreds of families with their food needs, Director Lisa Davis said. More people keep applying for food assistance.
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — GUILDERLAND (WRGB) - - - The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York needs your help this holiday season. The food bank kicked off its 37th annual Holiday Hunger Appeal at Crossgates Mall, with the goal of raising $70,000. This initiative is historically the food bank’s...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the Thanksgiving holiday just around the corner, food is top of mind for community groups. If you’re thinking of hosting a holiday food drive, an East Tennessee food bank created a list to help. Organizers with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee on Monday...
Senior/Social Services Director JoAnn Cappelletti is asking for turkey donations so food bank clients can cook a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Demand this year is higher than ever; as of November 5, she needs 35 more turkeys. She has freezer space at Shepardson Community Center, so donations can be dropped off...
