Food Banks Preparing For Greater Need This Holiday Season

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Food pantries are seeing an increase in the number of people needing help to feed their families. Now, the Food Bank of South Jersey is sounding the alarm as Thanksgiving approaches. Shipping delays and higher costs are some of the problems that food banks are dealing with, so they’re doing their best to make sure that every family is taken care of as the holidays approach. Food is flying off the shelves at the Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken. “From up top, across and over is, we’re probably turning this over every 25 days,” Food Bank of...

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO