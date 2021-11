FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board voted Tuesday to make masks optional for all students in public schools beginning November 20. The vote followed a recommendation from interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who noted the continued decline in the COVID infection rate, no increase in the quarantine rate after masks became optional at the high school level, and because the district is offering kid-size dose vaccines at elementary and middle schools starting this week. “Most of our high schoolers still continued to want to wear the face coverings. For the ones who chose not to, they were allowed not to....

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO