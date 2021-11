Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan hunters can expect new regulations when they get to the woods this season. According to Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Cody Smith, there are a few changes hunters should be aware of. “Universal antlerless license is going to be applicable across the entire state for those areas that do not have a restricted take,” Smith says of one of the notable changes to hunting rules.

