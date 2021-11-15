ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: “The Eternals”

By Seiya Mutreja
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Eternals” directed by Chloe Zhao, had very mixed reactions from Marvel fans. It was a slow-paced movie, and many believed it was a “swing and a miss.”. Throughout the movie, the idea of “the greater good” is questioned. Sersi, played by Gemma Chan, wants to protect people even if it...

Eternals is both the latest Marvel Studios film to hit theaters and the worst-rated movie in the franchise. As of now, just 47-percent of the 337 reviews listed on Rotten Tomatoes are positive, giving the Chloe Zhao flick the MCU's first-ever "Rotten" indicator on the review aggregator. Despite Marvel Studios typically remaining mum on the critical performance of its films and television shows, Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso referenced the round of poor reviews during a recent appearance at the Outfest Legacy Awards.
Marvel’s new superhero film “Eternals” took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for “Nomadland,” the...
Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao’s new film “Eternals” officially came out on Nov. 5, and it immediately breaks itself apart from the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe style and offers 10 powerful superheroes from the universe fighting against an evil force — for the first time, a Marvel Studios film erases the definite line between good and evil, and it does not end peacefully.
The word “auteur” is used to refer both to independent filmmakers displaying their originality under conditions of artistic freedom and to filmmakers who assert their individuality within the confines of the studio system. Chloé Zhao, the director of “Nomadland,” has always been the first kind of auteur, and with “Eternals,” which opens today, she takes her place among the second. Such a transition can be fascinating. Ryan Coogler’s artistic hand was unambiguously strong in “Black Panther,” as was Peyton Reed’s in the first “Ant-Man.” But directorial personality—and, even more so, originality—is generally hard to come by in the stringently produced, tightly interlocking Marvel domain. Zhao has said that she actively sought out the chance to direct a Marvel film. She was also one of the four writers of the “Eternals” script, and it shows: far from being an impersonal film, it blends her sensibility and the franchise’s, albeit to the advantage of neither.
Marvel's "Eternals" opened with a $71 million domestic box office launch this weekend, Disney announced, making it the 4th highest opening of the pandemic despite less than favorable reviews from critics. The number comes close to "Shang-Chi's" $75.3 million Labor Day weekend opening, but the next few weekends will give...
Spanning thousands of years, Marvel Studios’ Eternals is an expansive story of the Earth’s oldest group of heroes, ten gifted Eternals who have been watching everything from the shadows. Their mission was to ensure the planet’s population could evolve and thrive, but they couldn’t intervene. That explains why they didn’t join the Avengers to help them defeat Thanos and his armies. Living among humans for 7,000 years their story might redefine everything we know about the MCU.
The Eternals was always going to be a risky proposition for the MCU. While over the course of 20+ mostly beloved films the sprawling MCU has managed to ignite rabid fan interest in characters as unlikely as a talking raccoon and a monosyllabic tree trunk, the Eternals are a very different breed.
Superb performances from Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan light the fire in Eternals. Eternals is Marvel Studios’ 26th film in its interconnected universe, the MCU. Moreover, this by far their most ambitious film to date. Simultaneously, some complain Eternals ventures beyond the MCU formula too much. Ironically, most of the...
Gorgeous and vacant, “The Eternals” is the most numbing entry in Marvel’s 13-year-old MCU franchise — even as it struggles to be its weirdest and most philosophical. An Oscar-winning director (Chloé Zhao of 2020’s “Nomadland”) and exciting ensemble cast are no match for corporate demands in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is clearly building to another Infinity Saga-style climax after 25-odd movies.
Marvel Studios aims to bring diversity and representation into the cinematic universe with its latest entry “Eternals.”. The previous films dealt with the emergence of the Avengers and their adventures saving the planet from the villain Thanos, depicted in the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”. The Eternals are a group of...
The Eternals & Spider-Man 3 Reviews: Two Stinkers? Or Under Appreciated? | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. With Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed to feature Thomas Haden Church returning as Sandman, Kyle and Nick revisit Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 (2007). Is it really as bad as everyone (including Sam Raimi) says it is? Or is it underrated? I think you know where Kyle and Nick land on this. With Kyle’s “love” for Sony’s Spider-Man films.
"We have tried to stir it up and sometimes the critics are not with us..." The critical reviews for Eternals have been mixed. It became the first-ever MCU film to receive a rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes. For long-time fans of the franchise, it is strange to hear that an MCU film is getting responses like this from critics and perhaps it is the result of the movie's ambitious feat and its subversive storytelling that is very different from the other MCU entries. Now, one of the main bosses at Marvel Studios has spoken out about the film's divisive critical reviews.
“Eternals” feels like whiplash, but fun whiplash. This film throws the audience into the thick of the action by taking us into a battle and showing us each character’s powers and abilities. This team works in near perfect harmony, defending the world from deviants. As the story progresses we see what the Eternals are really up against, the destruction of the world due to the birth of a celestial. They’ve lived among the people of Earth for thousands of years, leaning into society, growing with it and loving it. Because of this they question their mission, and what should be done about it, if anything. Through this confusion, their individual personalities, their strengths, weaknesses and struggles come to light.
In this episode of ComicBook Nation Podcast: 1. We break down the new Morbius and Book of Boba Fett trailers 2. We review Netflix's The Harder They Fall and Red Notice 3. Look at some wild new Marvel and DC comics 4. Deep-dive into the shocking wrestler releases at WWE 5. Give our spoiler review of Marvel's Eternals and discuss the film's divisive reception!
Toy Review: Hasbro’s Eternals Marvel Legends Figures. Love the Eternals movie, or like it less; this isn’t a piece about cinema quality. Here, the focus stays on the toys, which Hasbro basically made a year ago. Images leaked online ever since, and now they’re finally here in stores. And for a movie wave of Marvel Legends, they’re somewhat unprecedented. Because the film introduces ten new major characters, we have one wave of entirely movie-based, original sculpted figures, seven in all. Collect them to build an eighth, get nine and ten as retail exclusives, and add one oversized enemy figure, and that’s the Eternals Marvel Legends wave. No comics-based characters, and no apparent shared body parts. Plus nearly every character features metallic paint.
