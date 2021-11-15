NextCycle Michigan accepting applications for three Innovation Challenge tracks

The State of Oregon will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program on December 1st. A release from Oregon Housing and Community Services said an estimated nearly $289 million in federal emergency rental assistance allocated by the U.S. Department of Treasury to the state has been requested and the program will be fully subscribed in the coming weeks. The pause in new applications will last for six weeks. The release said it will ensure that the state can keep its commitment to every Oregon renter that applies for assistance until that time. In the intervening weeks, OHCS will work with the Governor’s Office and legislative leaders to pursue solutions at the federal, state, and local levels to continue to help Oregon renters.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO