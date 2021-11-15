ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NextCycle Michigan accepting applications for three Innovation Challenge tracks

michigan.gov
 5 days ago

NextCycle Michigan accepting applications for three Innovation Challenge tracks. Initiative offers business planning support, resources, potential funding opportunities for recycling and organic recovery projects that demonstrate impact in Michigan. NextCycle Michigan is now accepting applications for three Innovation Challenge tracks: Intergovernmental Initiatives & Public-Private Partnerships (I2P3), Recycling Supply Chains...

www.michigan.gov

michigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer Declares November 15 to 21 as Michigan Apprenticeship Week

Gov. Whitmer Declares November 15 to 21 as Michigan Apprenticeship Week. Gov. Whitmer Declares November 15 to 21 as Michigan Apprenticeship Week. LANSING, Mich. - Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared the week of November 15 to 21 as Michigan Apprenticeship Week to highlight the vital role registered apprenticeships play in supporting both employers who need skilled talent and Michigan's workers who gain skills toward rewarding, high-demand and high-wage careers. As part of this week, the governor encouraged Michiganders to consider earning while learning through a paid registered apprenticeship program. 
POLITICS
michigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Receive Additional Assistance in November to Lower the Cost of Groceries

Governor Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Receive Additional Assistance in November to Lower the Cost of Groceries. Governor Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Receive Additional Assistance in November to Lower the Cost of Groceries. LANSING, Mich. - Governor Whitmer today announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Michigan surpasses 70% vaccinated milestone for ages 16 and older

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today announced that Michigan has reached the state's 70% goal of eligible residents age 16 and over receiving at least one dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. To date, nearly 5.7 million Michiganders have received at least one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines since the first doses became available less than a year ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Lt. Governor Gilchrist joins MI New Economy tour in Detroit

Lt. Governor Gilchrist joins MI New Economy tour in Detroit. Lt. Governor Gilchrist joins MI New Economy tour in Detroit. State officials join local economic and talent leaders to discuss plans to implement governor's economic vision for Michigan. DETROIT - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and state officials met today with local business, workforce...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer announces 30 jobs & $11.2 Million Investment from Expansion of BorgWarner Thermal Systems in Cadillac

Gov. Whitmer announces 30 jobs & $11.2 Million Investment from Expansion of BorgWarner Thermal Systems in Cadillac. Contact: Kathleen Achtenberg Achtenbergk@michigan.org. Gov. Whitmer announces 30 jobs & $11.2 Million Investment from Expansion of BorgWarner Thermal Systems in Cadillac. Company launching new high-voltage cooler heater systems to be used in hybrid,...
CADILLAC, MI
michigan.gov

Gov. Whitmer Encourages All Eligible Michiganders to Get COVID Boosters

Gov. Whitmer Encourages All Eligible Michiganders to Get COVID Boosters. Gov. Whitmer Encourages All Eligible Michiganders to Get COVID Boosters. FDA approval of booster expected this week for all Michiganders 18 and up at least 6 months out from vaccination, Michigan has administered over 1.1 million boosters to date, 7th nationwide.
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

MDARD Director Gary McDowell Joins Ambassador of Finland Mikko Hautala and Minister Mika Lintilä to Discuss Sustainable Forest Bioeconomy and Growth Opportunities

MDARD Director Gary McDowell Joins Ambassador of Finland Mikko Hautala and Minister Mika Lintilä to Discuss Sustainable Forest Bioeconomy and Growth Opportunities. Washington D.C. - Today, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Gary McDowell met with Mikko Hautala, Ambassador of Finland, and Minister Mike Lintilä in Washington D.C., to participate in the newly formed bioeconomy collaboration group between Finland, Maine, and Michigan. Forest bioeconomy development uses sustainable forest biomass, plant or animal material, to make bioproducts like consumer goods and industrial products. Through this process, petrochemical-based products continue to be reduced globally.
AGRICULTURE
michigan.gov

Michigan internet gaming and online sports betting operators report $134 million in combined total gross receipts for October

Michigan internet gaming and online sports betting operators report $134 million in combined total gross receipts for October. Detroit, Nov. 18, 2021 - Michigan commercial and tribal internet casino gaming and online sports betting operators reported $134 million combined total gross internet gaming receipts and gross internet sports betting receipts for October. The October results were 6.3% higher than September numbers.
MICHIGAN STATE
southeastagnet.com

Georgia State Conservationist on Accepting Program Applications

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Georgia wants to remind producers and landowners they can seek technical or financial assistance year-round. You may be aware that NRCS held a signup that ended last week. And while applications for funding is completed periodically through batching periods with specific cutoff dates, Georgia State Conservationist Terrance O. Rudolph wants you to know that applications are accepted on a continuous basis and any received after that batching date will be held and evaluated for subsequent funding opportunities.
GEORGIA STATE
Your News Local

ISP accepting applications for 83rd recruit academy

IN- The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for the 83rd Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana state trooper must apply online at IndianaTrooper.com. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.
INDIANA STATE
michigan.gov

MI Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development Approve 2022 Agricultural Management Practices

LANSING, Mich. - During their regularly scheduled meeting, the Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development approved the proposed drafts of the 2022 Generally Accepted Agricultural and Management Practices (GAAMPs). The GAAMPs are reviewed each year by committees comprised of various experts and revised or updated, as necessary. "The committees...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Public listening sessions on climate plan recommendations scheduled for December

Public listening sessions on climate plan recommendations scheduled for December. Members of the public will have an opportunity at two online public listening sessions scheduled on Wed., December 1, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., or Thurs., December 2, from 6 - 8 p.m. to offer their reactions, ideas and insights to the recommendations received to date by the Council on Climate Solutions about how Michigan can achieve its goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. New recommendations are also welcome.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

NextCycle Colorado Aims To Boost Local Businesses, Help Divert Materials From Landfills

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is launching another year of NextCycle Colorado, it’s third in a row. The program is designed to boost remanufacturing solutions for recycled or recovered content in the state. Remanufacturing involves taking a used commodity and turning it into new or better-than-new condition. The commitment to NextCycle Colorado is designed to help the state reach its 45% statewide landfill diversion rate by the year 2036. (credit: CBS) According to the CDPHE, “Businesses accepted into the program are provided individualized technical support and mentorship by Resource Recycling Systems to refine their ideas and develop investable...
ENVIRONMENT
michigan.gov

Secretary Benson, legislators visit Livonia, Canton where service is faster than ever

Secretary Benson, legislators visit Livonia, Canton where service is faster than ever. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and state legislators visited the Livonia and Canton offices today, two of the most historically busy offices where the average wait time for service was more than 90 minutes in November of 2018. Now visitors are in and out in an average of just 20 minutes.
CANTON, MI
kqennewsradio.com

STATE TO PAUSE ACCEPTING NEW APPLICATIONS FOR RENTAL ASSISTANCE

The State of Oregon will pause accepting new applications for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program on December 1st. A release from Oregon Housing and Community Services said an estimated nearly $289 million in federal emergency rental assistance allocated by the U.S. Department of Treasury to the state has been requested and the program will be fully subscribed in the coming weeks. The pause in new applications will last for six weeks. The release said it will ensure that the state can keep its commitment to every Oregon renter that applies for assistance until that time. In the intervening weeks, OHCS will work with the Governor’s Office and legislative leaders to pursue solutions at the federal, state, and local levels to continue to help Oregon renters.
OREGON STATE
michigan.gov

Governor Whitmer Proposes $300 Million Expansion of MI Clean Water Plan

Governor Whitmer Proposes $300 Million Expansion of MI Clean Water Plan. Governor Whitmer Proposes $300 Million Expansion of MI Clean Water Plan. Expansion would support up to 3,750 jobs, ensure local communities have the resources they need to address water infrastructure concerns and lead action level exceedances. LANSING, Mich. - Today,...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Adoptive families from around Michigan recognized for providing loving homes to children; Gov. Whitmer proclaims November Adoption Month

LANSING, Mich. - As the state celebrates Adoption Month as proclaimed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during November, families from across the state are being recognized as Exceptional Adoptive Families. "As Michiganders gather with their loved ones for Thanksgiving and think about what they are thankful for, I hope they consider...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Gaming Control Board executive director meets with Michigan Charitable Gaming Association members to discuss better fundraising

Gaming Control Board executive director meets with Michigan Charitable Gaming Association members to discuss better fundraising. Detroit, Nov. 19, 2021 - Michigan Charitable Gaming Association members faced difficult odds during 2020 and the first half of 2021 because pandemic-related health concerns meant they were unable to host charitable gaming fundraising events. Michigan Gaming Control Board Executive Director Henry Williams and Deputy Director Kurt Steinkamp recently expressed the agency's willingness to work with the charities toward achieving better millionaire party fundraising success during MiCGA's 2021 Legislative Day and Annual Meeting in Lansing.
CHARITIES
michigan.gov

Three conservation officers honored at Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently resumed in-person award presentations for staff at the Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting, held Nov. 10 at the Michigan Library and Historical Center in Lansing. The department recognized conservation officers Tyler Sabuda and Andrea Erratt and retired Cpl. Ivan Perez. Sabuda received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wisconsinexaminer.com

DNR accepting applications for diesel reduction projects

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for projects that reduce diesel emissions and improve air quality and human health. The applications will be accepted through Jan. 7, 2022 with approximately $320,000 available to fund Wisconsin-based projects to reduce emissions. According to a DNR press release, funding for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

