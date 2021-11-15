ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiscal Year 2022 Medical Marijuana Operation and Oversight Grants

Cover picture for the articleFiscal Year 2022 Medical Marijuana Operation and Oversight Grants. November 15, 2021 - The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) recently announced that the Medical Marijuana Operation and Oversight Grant application for Fiscal Year 2022 is available. Operation and Oversight Grants are to be distributed at the county level for education, communication, and...

localmemphis.com

What's the holdup on medical marijuana in Mississippi?

MISSISSIPPI, USA — It’s been about six months since legislators agreed on a draft bill to start a medical marijuana program in Mississippi, and Gov. Tate Reeves has yet to approve a special session. Reeves and state lawmakers are at odds over provisions in the bill. Earlier this week, Reeves...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mitchellrepublic.com

Council to consider granting Mitchell's first medical marijuana dispensary application

The Mitchell City Council will consider approving the first medical marijuana dispensary application on Monday at City Hall. The application that the council will consider approving at Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting was submitted by Jordan Raftis, whose business would be called “Superior Buds,” if approved. During the city’s first application window that stretched from Oct. 7 to Oct. 29, Raftis submitted the lone application, City Attorney Justin Johnson noted in his memo to the council.
MITCHELL, SD
WLOX

Special session for medical marijuana seeming less likely

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers are set to return to the Capitol in less than 60 days for the start of the regular 2022 session. And any chances of them returning sooner to address medical marijuana are seeming less likely. There’s been uncertainty surrounding a special session for months but...
JACKSON, MS
sdpb.org

State issues first medical marijuana cards

South Dakota issued its first medical marijuana cards Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. The first card went to a resident of Day County. Following its issuance, the state provided a statement from Geno Adams, medical cannabis program administrator. “Today marks the culmination of months of hard work...
HEALTH
WWL-TV

Lawmakers: Louisiana too slow on medical marijuana

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain came under fire from state lawmakers who complained his regulatory agency was moving too slowly in expanding the medical marijuana products available to patients. The News-Star reports that Strain told a special legislative commission looking at the state’s medicinal pot program...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWMT

Suspension upheld for doctor in medical marijuana case

BALDWIN, Mich. — The Michigan appeals court affirmed a two-year suspension for a doctor who approved nearly 22,000 medical marijuana certificates in a 12-month period. An expert says it would have been impossible for Dr. Vernon Proctor to conduct exams, obtain medical histories and take other necessary steps for that many patients.
BALDWIN, MI
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio senators mulling major revisions to medical marijuana system

Ohio senators have filed legislation that represents a broad revision of the state’s medical marijuana system. Among the changes is language expanding access to the drug if a physician “reasonably” believes their patient’s symptoms would be relieved or they would otherwise benefit from marijuana. It’s a potentially massive expansion of...
OHIO STATE
Dayton Daily News

Franklin plans second extension of medical marijuana moratorium

City officials said they need more time to determine the potential impact of medical marijuana cultivation, processing or retail dispensary businesses on the city and its residents. Franklin City Council on Monday will vote to add another 180-day moratorium on such operations in the city. Mayor Brent Centers said the...
FRANKLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

More people could get access to medical marijuana in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A bill proposed by a Republican State Senator is looking to expand what medical conditions can qualify for medical marijuana. Senator Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City) proposed the bill to “improve the medical marijuana program in Ohio.”. If passed, the bill would expand medical conditions to include:...
OHIO STATE
Norwalk Reflector

Should Norwalk allow medical marijuana dispersaries?

NORWALK — Marijuana or no marijuana?. That is the question Norwalk councilman Tom Dunlap will pose at Tuesday night's city council meeting. "The only thing on the agenda is councilman Tom Dunlap has brought legislation to prohibit the establishment of retail dispensaries of medical marijuana," Norwalk Mayor Dave Light said. 'It is a work session. They will talk about it (Tuesday) night then vote on it next week."
NORWALK, OH
kotatv.com

Medical marijuana licenses available in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday was the first day that licenses for dispensing medical marijuana are available in Pennington County. As of Tuesday, three provisional licenses have been issued in Rapid City, including Puffy’s LLC, as well as Rapid City Cannabis, Inc. and Black Hills Cannabis Care, LLC. And...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia legislator wants to reexamine medical marijuana bids

The Georgia Medical Cannabis Commission recently selected six companies to produce medical marijuana. But following a FOX 5 I-Team investigation, lawsuits, bid protests, and heavy criticism of the bid process legislators demanded answers from the commission.
GEORGIA STATE
Sandusky Register

Bill would expand medical marijuana use

SANDUSKY — A Republican state senator has introduced a bill to expand the use of medical marijuana in Ohio. Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, near Dayton, would expand the list of medical ailments for which it would be legal to use medical marijuana. Huffman’s measure...
SANDUSKY, OH
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee County agrees to continue medical marijuana grant program

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Board of Commissioners took action on a list of agenda items at its meeting on Tuesday. • Approved a revised recycling drop off collection services agreement between Manistee County and GFL Environmental Inc., a waste management company based in Toronto Canada. The approved contract...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
27east.com

Town Board To Regulate Locations For Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

The Southampton Town Board has yet to officially vote on whether it will opt in or opt out of allowing recreational pot stores or cafes. Board members have until the... more. Francesco Jamie Pio Tamma of Southampton died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 21st. He was 17. ... 11 Nov 2021 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
pghcitypaper.com

Medical Marijuana 101: Delta-8 vs Delta-9 THC

Cannabis has been consumed for centuries, but only recently have we been able to properly understand the compounds that work together to provide various experiences which include the medical benefits we appreciate today. Cannabinoids, also known as phytocannabinoids, are naturally occurring chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant and many others such as piper nigrum (black pepper) and cacao. With delta-8 THC becoming widely available in CBD stores around the country, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is returning to the forefront of the medical marijuana conversation. Both Delta-8 and delta-9 are forms of THC, but when people are talking about THC in general, they are referring to delta-9. Delta- 8 THC is a minor cannabinoid that is produced naturally by the cannabis plant in insignificant amounts. It has become popular because of its similarity to delta-9 THC, the cannabinoid that provides the psychoactive effect or “high” that cannabis is known for. However, for all the similarities, there are still major differences between delta-9 and delta-8 THC.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Maryland Reporter

The different forms of medical marijuana

The way we are choosing to heal is being revolutionized and more and more people are looking to more holistic approaches and ditching harmful pharmaceuticals. The interest in medical marijuana is growing and one of the main reasons for this is because people are starting to become aware of the medical benefits that this plant provides.
PHARMACEUTICALS

