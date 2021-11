Public listening sessions on climate plan recommendations scheduled for December. Members of the public will have an opportunity at two online public listening sessions scheduled on Wed., December 1, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., or Thurs., December 2, from 6 - 8 p.m. to offer their reactions, ideas and insights to the recommendations received to date by the Council on Climate Solutions about how Michigan can achieve its goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. New recommendations are also welcome.

