Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees hired former Mets manager Luis Rojas...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
InsideThePinstripes

Mets Made a Run at Hiring Yankees' Jean Afterman

The Mets made a run at one of the Yankees’ long-time executives for their president of baseball operations/general manager opening. According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets asked for permission to interview Yankees senior vice president and assistant GM Jean Afterman last week. However, Afterman was not interested in leaving...
MLB
State
New York State
FanSided

MLB insider drops bombshell Yankees-Carlos Correa free agency report

The expectations are high. The New York Yankees can’t come up short this offseason given how many factors are aligning in their favor. They reset the luxury tax with cost-cutting moves last year. General manager Brian Cashman will likely be able to spend freely with a lot of money coming off the books after 2022. The Astros, who have owned the American League for five years, are expected to lose many key players.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees News: Former Mets manager interviews with Bombers, team declines pitcher’s club-option

Immediately following the conclusion of the Yankees‘ season, they fired several coaches, including hitting coach Marcus Thames, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pillitere and third-base coach Phil Nevin. With replacements needed, the Yankees aren’t looking too far from home to discover a supplement, interviewing former Mets skipper Luis Rojas for a base-coach position over the weekend, per The Athletic.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees cut reliever, add catcher to roster

Just a half-hour into the official start of free agency, the Yankees made a little bit of news. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers. The team declined lefty reliever Joely Rodriguez’s $3-million contract option for 2022, allowing him...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees tormentor traded to the National League

In the words of New York Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay, “See ya.”. The Tampa Bay Rays completed a trade Saturday, sending infielder Mike Brosseau to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for right-hander Evan Reifert. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Former prospect from Jameson Taillon trade starts brawl with Red Sox pitcher

It’s comforting to know that the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry exists even when players are wearing different uniforms. Once you’re a member of either one of those organizations, the hate is coded into your DNA and there’s no reversing it. Just ask former Yankees prospect Canaan Smith-Njigba — now with the Pittsburgh Pirates — who took exception to Sox prospect pitcher Josh Winckowski hitting him during an Arizona Fall League game.
MLB
FanSided

Luis Rojas could get back at Mets with next job choice

Former New York Mets manager Luis Rojas could be staying in New York: this time, it’s likely to be as third base coach of the New York Yankees. When a baseball player gets traded away, seeing his former team always calls for a high-caliber “revenge game” performance. The same goes...
MLB
gaslampball.com

Former Padres associate manager Skip Schumaker hired as Cardinals bench coach

Skip Schumaker served as a coach for the San Diego Padres since the beginning of the 2018 season as the first base coach under Andy Green. Then, the Padres retained him as Jayce Tingler’s associate manager. A.J. Preller said that all coaches were able to go seek new jobs, including...
MLB
chatsports.com

Minnesota Twins hire former Padres manager Jayce Tingler as bench coach

A.J. Preller hired Jayce Tingler before the 2020 season but we saw how that worked out. Now the Padres have hired what looks like the right man in Bob Melvin. Tingler, after getting fired, had the option of returning to the Padres organization just in a different role. Preller said...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Luis Rojas Likely To Join Yankees Coaching Staff

Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, there is a “strong likelihood” that former Mets manager Luis Rojas will take the job as the Yankees’ third base coach. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Rojas had a mutual liking for each other in the interview process, according to Sherman’s sources.
MLB
Star-Tribune

Indians exercise option on 3B Ramírez, hire hitting coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have a new hitting coach. José Ramírez hardly needs one. Cleveland picked up the All-Star third baseman's $12 million contract option for 2022 on Friday after he had another MVP-caliber season. One of baseball's best all-around players, Ramírez was one of the only bright spots...
MLB
abc17news.com

Rojas says no ‘second thought’ on going from Mets to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas says it was an easy decision to put on Yankees pinstripes so soon after getting dismissed by the New York Mets. He says there wasn’t any second thought about making the crosstown move. Let go last month after his second year of managing the Mets, Rojas was announced this week as the Yankees’ new third base coach. Rojas says he talked to a few teams, but quickly found a match with manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Rojas coached third base a lot as a minor league manager for the Mets. His duties with the Yankees will include working with the outfielders. The 40-year-old Rojas replaces Phil Nevin, who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since 2018.
MLB
chatsports.com

Luis Rojas, Eric Chavez among Yankees’ potential coaching staff additions

The MLB offseason is underway, and while fans contemplate what might happen when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1st, the league’s annual general managers’ meetings unfolded in San Diego. Throughout the week, Brian Cashman spoke with reporters several times. In his signature straightforward style, Cashman divulged a few small pieces of information regarding the vacancies on the Yankees’ coaching staff and the headway he and the front office have made in filling them.
MLB
Yardbarker

3 Free Agents Red Sox Should Sign This Offseason

After falling in the 2021 ALCS, the Boston Red Sox are entering a pivotal offseason. The club is clearly on the verge of becoming a perennial contender again, but if Boston wants to ensure that 2022 is another step in the right direction, then the organization is going to have to get busy this winter.
NFL
NBC Sports

What this Marcus Semien report means for Red Sox' free-agent pursuit

The MLB hot stove usually doesn't gain steam until after the new year, but this offseason could be different -- with potential ramifications for the Boston Red Sox. Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement is set to expire on Dec. 1, and reports suggest the league is headed for at least two months of a lockout. That means free agents must sign with new teams before Dec. 1 or wait until after whenever the lockout ends.
MLB

