Yankees hire former Mets manager Luis Rojas as 3B coach

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Rojas says it was an easy decision to put on Yankees pinstripes so soon after getting dismissed by the New York Mets. He says there wasn’t any second thought about making the crosstown move. Let go last month after his second year of managing the Mets, Rojas was announced this week as the Yankees’ new third base coach. Rojas says he talked to a few teams, but quickly found a match with manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Rojas coached third base a lot as a minor league manager for the Mets. His duties with the Yankees will include working with the outfielders. The 40-year-old Rojas replaces Phil Nevin, who had been the Yankees’ third base coach since 2018.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO