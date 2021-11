PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Embattled Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon is back to work just days after being convicted in his bribery and corruption trial. Thursday was Henon’s first City Council meeting since the conviction on Monday. Henon stepped down from his council leadership positions on Wednesday, but he has not resigned from City Council. By law, he does not have to do that until he is sentenced, which is scheduled for February.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO