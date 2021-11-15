UPDATE: Parking lot shooting a surprise in quiet neighborhood; victim’s ID released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A parking lot altercation left one person dead this weekend.

This all happened near the intersection of Grand Canyon Drive and Rochelle Avenue in the southwest valley around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers located an adult male on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim, identified today as 28-year-old Jacob Hughey of North Las Vegas, died at the scene.

Las Vegas Metro police say two men were in an argument in the parking lot between Green Valley Grocery and The Bar.

The argument became physical, and police say one man pulled a gun and shot the other man before getting into a vehicle and taking off.

“There were two men who approached each other in the parking lot, had an argument, and during the argument, the deceased struck the suspect one time,” according to Metro Lt. Ray Spencer.

“That caused the suspect to pull out a gun and fire multiple times, striking and killing the victim,” Spencer said.

People living in the area say they are in shock.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for more than 20 years say for the most part this area is very quiet and incidents like these don’t occur often.

“We’ve noticed as the valley has grown … and the suburban stretch, we’re seeing more,” said Mike Menzel, who lives in the area.

He said transients and vagrants have become a common sight.

Menzel said the growth of the valley has had an impact on his neighborhood.

“Being here for this long, you hear it in other neighborhoods you hear about it.

And, yeah, of course, it was a surprise,” Menzel said.

“All day, every day over there. All the time. That’s our go-to place for any convenience. And of course gas,” he said.

Menzel added it’s the reality of the times we’re living in.

“I think it’s just a random act,” said Mike Menzel, who lives nearby. “I don’t think it’s a regular thing that goes on in this particular area, but I think it’s happening throughout the valley, whether you’re in Henderson, North Las Vegas or out here.”

The investigation continues and no arrests have been made.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Metro by calling 3-1-1 or email homicide@LVMPD.com or contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.

