Public Health

Newsom extends COVID emergency rules

By Emily Hoeven Calmatters.org
 3 days ago

How long will California be in a state of emergency due to COVID-19? Gov. Gavin Newsom last week issued an executive order that extends certain portions of his March 4, 2020 emergency proclamation through March 31, 2022 — raising questions about what conditions would prompt Newsom or state lawmakers to phase...

KIMT

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs vaccine mandate into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits. Reynolds signed the bill Friday and the law becomes effective immediately.
Gavin Newsom
sdvoice.info

COVID-19: As Winter Approaches, Gov. Newsom Focuses on “Waning Immunity”

On Oct. 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference after receiving a Moderna booster shot to augment the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine he took in April. The governor said he deliberately opted for a different vaccine as a booster to emphasize the Centers of Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that it is safe for people to mix and match vaccines.
floridapolitics.com

Florida files legal challenge to Medicare, Medicaid vaccine rule

The suit comes as Florida lawmakers approve state vaccine mandate bans. Florida is asking a judge to block a vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden‘s administration that calls on health care providers reliant on millions in federal aid to impose mandates for their employees. The state filed its legal challenge...
Vice

Conspiracy Theorists Baselessly Claim Gavin Newsom Was Injured by COVID Booster

For nearly two weeks, anti-vaccine organizations and online conspiracy theorists of all kinds have tried extremely hard to claim that Governor Gavin Newsom of California suffered an adverse reaction to the Moderna booster shot he received in late October. They were aided by the fact that soon after receiving his shot, Newsom canceled plans to attend a climate summit in Scotland, citing unspecified family obligations. In a bit of an object lesson for how these things go, the governor’s office has only belatedly and partially responded to baseless speculation that he was actually dealing with a vaccine injury, allowing theories about his absence from the public eye to run truly—and usefully, for the people promoting them—wild.
williamsonhomepage.com

Gov. Bill Lee extends state of emergency by two weeks

Tennessee's state of emergency has been extended once again by Gov. Bill Lee, who announced the extension Friday afternoon. The state of emergency has been extended by two weeks to Nov. 19, and comes during a time of dwindling COVID-19 cases across the state. As of Nov. 4, Tennessee's weekly...
Canyon News

Gavin Newsom Expected To Speak Following Covid Booster Shot

CALIFORNIA—Governor of California, Gavin Newsom has been missing from the public eye for eleven days with no explanation. Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom tweeted on November 7, “It’s funny how certain folks can’t handle truth. When someone cancels something, maybe they’re just in the office working; maybe in their free time they’re at home with their family, at their kids’ sports matches, or dining out with their wife. Please stop hating and get a life.” She has since deleted the tweet.
San Francisco Business Times

Newsom warns of winter Covid-19 surge

Gov. Gavin Newsom ended an otherwise positive briefing on California’s economy Tuesday with a warning about a new surge in Covid-19 cases he expects to see this winter. “Last week we literally were planning out our winter surge strategy, prepositioning assets in anticipation of what’s going to happen in the next few weeks,” Newsom said at the 2021 California Economic Summit in Monterey, “making sure we have staffing not only within the state, but that we have organized potential staffing that we’ll have to bring in from out of the state.”
thecentersquare.com

Newsom resurrects emergency medical expansions amid rising COVID-19 cases

(The Center Square) – In preparation for a potential winter surge in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that will ensure the state’s health care facilities have adequate staffing and resources through the winter months. The order extends provisions enacted earlier in the pandemic that allows health...
delaware.gov

Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, and issued the following statement:. “There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 than...
