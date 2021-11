It would be a shame for Tennessee football if Josh Heupel, after putting together what everybody would consider an overachieving season so far, had his first year on Rocky Top derailed by an upset loss at the end. He’s on track to guarantee a winning record, but at 5-5, his team still has to run the table as heavy favorites in their final two games in Knoxville, Tenn. at Neyland Stadium.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO